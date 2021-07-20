German derby to highlight start of season

The starting shot for the EHF European League Women 2021/22 sounded Tuesday, setting the new season off with a bang.

The draw for rounds 2 and 3 of the competition, which was conducted at the EHF office in Vienna, produced a series of high-profile matchups.

Most notably, German rivals TuS Metzingen and HSG Blomberg-Lippe will go head to head in round 2 in October, with the winners advancing to take on Vaci NKSE of Hungary in the next round for a place in the group phase.

Another Bundesliga side, EHF Champions League regulars Thüringer HC, will open their campaign against Molde HK Elite from Norway.

Defending champions Nantes start in round 3

Also, four-time Champions League winners Hypo Niederösterreich will start at home against BM. Atletico Guardes, the Spanish European Cup semi-finalists from last season.

Another former Champions League titleholder, Zvezda from Russia, will start in round 3 against either LC Brühl Handball from Switzerland or Polish side MKS Zaglebie Lubin.

Also starting in round 3 are the defending champions from France, now competing as Les Neptunes de Nantes. They will meet either Serbian side Radnicka Kragujevac or H65 Höörs HK from Sweden for a coveted spot in the group pohase.

A total of 39 teams is aiming for the title

A total of 39 teams will aim to reach the final of the second season of the EHF European League Women. The 12 winners of round 3 qualify for the group phase.

Based on the seeding list, Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN), Viborg HK (DEN), CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) and Lada (RUS) will begin their campaigns in the group phase.

Round 2 is scheduled for 16/17 October 2021 (first leg) and 23/24 October (second leg).

EHF European League Women 2021/22, round 2:

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs CS Magura Cisnadie (ROU)

ZRK Bjelovar (CRO) vs MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin (POL)

Yalikavaksports Club (TUR) vs MTK Budapest (HUN)

Tertnes Elite (NOR) vs ZORK Jagodina (SRB)

LC Brühl Handball (SUI) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)

Sola HK (NOR) vs Kuban (RUS)

TuS Metzingen (GER) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER)

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Molde HK Elite (NOR)

Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT) vs BM. Atletico Guardes (ESP)

Radnicka Kragujevac (SRB) vs H65 Höörs HK (SWE)

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs Paris 92 (FRA)

Round 3:

Vaci NKSE (HUN) vs TuS Metzingen/HSG Blomberg-Lippe

HC Zvezda (RUS) vs LC Brühl Handball/MKS Zaglebie Lubin

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs SCM Gloria Buzau (ROU)

ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) vs Hypo Niederösterreich/BM. Atletico Guardes

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs DHK Banik Most/CS Magura Cisnadie

Les Neptunes de Nantes (FRA) vs Radnicka Kragujevac/H65 Höörs HK

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs ZRK Bjelovar/MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin

Sola HK/Kuban vs Astrakhanochka (RUS)

Chambray Touraine HB (FRA) vs Thüringer HC/Molde HK Elite

Yalikavaksports Club/MTK Budapest vs Herning-Ikast Håndbold (DEN)

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Tertnes Elite/ZORK Jagodina

SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs Super Amara Bera Bera/Paris 92