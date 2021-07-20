Draw determines 42 pairings in rounds 1 and 2

All but five teams participating in the EHF European Cup 2021/22 season got to know their opponents in the first two playing rounds of the competition as the draw at the EHF Office in Vienna determined 15 pairings in round 1 and 27 matchups in round 2.

The new season will start with the reigning winners from AEK Athens who will be trying their luck in the EHF European League this time around. The first leg matches are scheduled for 11/12 September followed by the second leg one week later. The second round commences on 16/17 October with the first leg and continues one week later with the second leg duels.

PAOK (GRE), AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU), Victor (RUS), Talent t. Plzenskeho kraje (CZE) and IFK Skövde (SWE) enter the EHF European Cup Men in round 3 and have to wait until the draw on 25 October 2021 to get to know their eventual opponents.

Round 1:

Alingsås (SWE) vs RK Metaloplastika Sabac (SRB)

KH Pristina (KOS) vs Sparkasse Schwaz Handball Tirol (AUT)

HB Dudelange (LUX) vs Raimond Sassari (ITA)

Apoel HC (CYP) vs HC Robe Zubri (CZE)

KH ISMM Koprivnice (CZE) vs Selfoss (ISL)

RK Sloboda (BIH) vs Bianco Monte Drama 1986 (GRE)

SG Insignis Handball Westwien (AUT) vs SGAU-Saratov (RUS)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs HC Lokomotiv G. Oryahovitsa (BUL)

KH Trepca (KOS) vs Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR)

Beykoz BLD SK (TUR) vs JD Techniek Hurry-Up (NED)

A.E.S.H. Pylea (GRE) vs HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

Motor-Politekhnika (UKR) vs Baekkelaget Handball Elite (NOR)

Handball Kaerjeng (LUX) vs KH Vellaznimi (KOS)

Viljandi HC (EST) vs MRK Sloga Doboj (BIH)

Gratnitas-Karys (LTU) vs RK Zeleznicar 1949 (SRB)

Round 2:

RK Partizan (SRB) vs HC Berchem (LUX)

RK Borac m:tel (BIH) vs KH Besa Famgas (KOS)

ASD Accademia P. Conversano (ITA) vs Winner of R1: Viljanda/Sloga

Winner of R1: Apoel/Zubri vs HC Osam Lovech (BUL)

Parnassos Strovolou (CYP) vs Haukar (ISL)

Fivers (AUT) vs Winner of R1: Motor-Politekhnika/Baekkelaget

Winner of R1: Beykoz/Hurry-Up vs SKIF Krasnodar (RUS)

Donbas (UKR) vs Winner of R1: Alingsås/Sabac

Winner of R1: Kaerjeng/Vellaznimi vs Focsani Municipal SC 2007 (ROU)

Herpertz Bevo HC (NED) vs AS SGS Ramhat Rashon (ISR)

Winner of R1: Koprivnice/Selfoss vs RK Jeruzalem Ormoz (SLO)

BK-46 Handboll (FIN) vs Winner of R1: Westwien/Saratov

Winner of R1: Granitas/Zeleznicar vs Pölva Serviti (EST)

HCB Karvina (CZE) vs Izmir BSB SK (TUR)

AC Diomidis Argous (GRE) vs Winner of R1: Sloboda/Monte Drama

Besiktas JK (TUR) vs Winner of R1: Trepca/Holon

HC Masheka (BLR) vs TENAX Dobele (LAT)

HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI) vs Förthof UHK Krems (AUT)

H71 (FAR) vs Drammen HK (NOR)

HC Dragunas Klaipeda (LTU) vs MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)

Hafnarfjordur (ISL) vs SKA Minsk (BLR)

Winner of R1: Dudelange/Sassari vs Nærbø IL (NOR)

Winner of R1: Baia Mare/Oryahovitsa vs Hapoel SP Ashdod HC (ISR)

Odesa (UKR) vs Handball Esch (LUX)

Winner of R1: Prishtina/Schwaz vs Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)

HC Izvidac (BIH) vs Winner of R1: Pylea/Dukla

VHC Sviesa Vilnius (LTU) vs HC Tallinn (EST)