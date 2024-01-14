Germany beat North Macedonia to book main round ticket

It was obvious right from the first minutes that Germany were the best team on the court. Thanks to a good defence, the hosts stole the momentum right from throw-off and never let it go. Pushed by a packed arena of 13,500 fans, they took a maximum advantage of 10 goals in the second half.

Germany now have four points and have booked their ticket to the main round, while North Macedonia are now out of the race. It remains to be seen how many points the Germans will take with them into the next round, as both France and Switzerland have the possibility to join them in Cologne.

GROUP A

North Macedonia vs Germany 25:34 (13:18)