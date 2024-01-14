EURO24M

Germany beat North Macedonia to book main round ticket

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
14 January 2024, 22:10

After a thrilling draw between Switzerland and France, anything would have seemed pale in comparison. And it was not that the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 game between North Macedonia and Germany was not interesting, far from that, but the hosts made sure that they secured the win long before the siren.

It was obvious right from the first minutes that Germany were the best team on the court. Thanks to a good defence, the hosts stole the momentum right from throw-off and never let it go. Pushed by a packed arena of 13,500 fans, they took a maximum advantage of 10 goals in the second half.

Germany now have four points and have booked their ticket to the main round, while North Macedonia are now out of the race. It remains to be seen how many points the Germans will take with them into the next round, as both France and Switzerland have the possibility to join them in Cologne.

GROUP A

North Macedonia vs Germany 25:34 (13:18)

  • Germany took the upper hand right from throw-off, making the most of a couple of good defensive plays to take an early four-goal advantage on an empty goal
  • the hosts did not take their foot off the pedal and kept on pushing, with Juri Knorr scoring seven in the first half alone. Helped by this performance, Germany took an advantage of seven goals at the 23rd minute
  • North Macedonia kept on experiencing offensive problems in the second half, missing shots against David Späth, the German goalkeeper, who kept the lead to six goals
  • despite Nenad Kosteski’s six goals, North Macedonia were never able to come back on the scoreboard, Germany taking an advantage of 10 goals a few times during the second half
  • Germany’s Juri Knorr was elected Player of the Match after scoring 10 goals
  • thanks to this win, Germany proceed to the main round while North Macedonia are now eliminated

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany R6 3653 AH Quote
It’s good that we have been able to rotate the team, to give time to everyone so everybody can rest a little bit. We are now qualified for the main round, so we still have a lot of games to go and we need everyone to be fit.
Juri Knorr
Centre back, Germany

Juri Knorr in the spotlight

If Wednesday’s game against Switzerland was all about Andreas Wolff’s crazy performance, this Sunday’s saw Juri Knorr step into the spotlight.

The German centre back, who had already netted six times against the Swiss team, added 10 more to his personal record. Seven of these goals were scored in the first half, during which Knorr pushed every ball to try to create as many easy situations as possible.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany UH16798 UH Quote
We made some stupid mistakes in the first ten minutes and Germany almost immediately took four or five goals advantage. Afterwards, we were not that bad but it took us too long to get into the game. When Germany are ahead, they have so much experience that it is hard for the other team to catch up.
Milan Lazarevski
Line player, North Macedonia
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany R5 4263 AH
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany UH16687 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany UH16744 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany UH16775 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany UH19618 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany UH16999 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany R5 4304 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany UH24158 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany R5 4374 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany UH24248 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany UH24263 AH
kolektiff
14012024 Rapid Metz 824
Previous Article Brest and Metz prove too strong for their Romanian rivals
EURO24M Croatia Vs Austria C4 5651 JC
Next Article Austria clinch draw with Croatia to leave group D open

Latest news

More News