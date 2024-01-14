EHF Champions League
Brest and Metz prove too strong for their Romanian rivals
Brest Bretagne Handball were the only team to use a home court advantage in the EHF Champions League Woman Round 10 matches on Sunday, as they defeated CSM Bucuresti.
In the other French-Romanian duel, a French team also won by as Metz Handball beat CS Rapid Bucuresti by three goals away from home, while DVSC Shaeffler and Ikast Handbold also celebrated victories.
Tough and strong game; a great victory for us. I think there was a reason why we started badly: Atingre was excellent. From 16 minutes on we played as a team.
We had a hard time getting to the goal and Armel was excellent. Maybe we respected DVSC too much. We have a future and we will give young players a chance to grow.
We wanted to play better than we di in Ikast. Unfortunately, the same mistakes happened to us and they were exploited by our rivals.