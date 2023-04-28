Germany between enthusiasm and defeats

Team captain Johannes Golla shares the coaches’ opinion on the match against Sweden and the Drux injury, “Everyone was motivated and willing to do it better compared to the double-header against Denmark in March. But unfortunately we repeated the same mistakes we made in the last games. We simply had a bad efficiency, made too many simple technical mistakes - and then were punished harshly by Sweden. But of course all of that is secondary. When a team-mate gets injured like that, they are 'heads down' already. We tried to finish it properly, but first get well soon Paul, of course!”

Germany’s problem remains the same since Gislason took over in February 2022 - no big points and victories against top teams in official matches, with the exception of two wins against Norway at the 2021 Olympic Games and the 2023 World Championship. When it comes to matches against teams such as France, Denmark, Sweden or Spain, the newly-formed team is yet to win. But to be successful at home next year, they have to do so.

Some former top players such as Uwe Gensheimer, Johannes Bitter, Patrick Wiencek or Hendrik Pekeler have quit playing for the national team (or announced a “break”), while young guns like Julian Köster have to gain experience. The only true stars are currently goalkeeper Andreas Wolff and 23-year-old playmaker Juri Knorr, both were part of the All-star Team at the World Championship in January. Besides, defence boss and line player Johannes Golla belongs to Europe’s best on his position.

But to count on those it not enough, as the team is still searching for the right composition of the middle block in defence and has lost its efficiency in attack. Therefore they need to beat Spain on Sunday - not only to take the first points and maybe leave the bottom position, but mainly for gaining confidence and proving themselves that they have the power to beat a big nation.

But the match at Sweden was under another special focus; four men’s team debutants were on court, three of them - Renars Uscins, Justus Fischer and Max Beneke - aim to become U21 World Champions on home court in June, the fourth is Philipp Ahouansou, who is also 21 years old.

“Those boys are very willing to learn, get involved and perform well in training. They played their part well in Sweden. We cannot expect miracles from them, and they were nervous. But just look on Renars Uscins, who came in after the break and was our driving force in attack”, said Golla. Despite the defeat in his debut, Uscins was happy, “It was a very nice experience, I am personally happy with my debut and my performance. It's a lot of fun playing for Germany.”

“I think the final result at Sweden was really a pity. But for me personally it's obviously a great thing. I am incredibly proud. When you start playing handball, you dream of being part of the senior national team. The fact that I have done it now and therefore I fulfilled my dream is by no means the end, but of course it's incredible”, added line player Justus Fischer. Maybe those young guns cannot only imprint the U21 world championship, but also the EHF EURO 2024.