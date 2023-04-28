Sonja Frey hopes for Austrian support in Graz

“Ikast are playing an outstanding European League season, and definitely they are the favourites for the trophy. In every position they have two top stars and count on a squad which would also have good chances in the EHF Champions League,” says Frey.

But she counts on this extra support for her and her teammates.

“It is great for Graz and for Austria to host this event. Looking back on the past years, the interest in women’s handball is growing more and more in Austria. Our national team had some good results in the past years, and I am sure by looking upon the EHF EURO 2024 we have can cause some more euphoria in Austria,” she believes.

“And for 13/14 May I hope that our Austrians will be boosted from the stands. I am sure that our club and the Austrian handball federation will promote that fact that three-and-a-half Austrians play for THC,” Frey says. The “half” Austrian player is Italian Annika Niederwieser, born in Brixen (South Tyrol) close to the Austrian border, just on the opposite side of the Brenner Pass.

Thüringer may well need that support.

“We had the longest way of all four teams to the EHF finals, and right from the first qualification round, we had the toughest possible opponents against us, like Chambray and Sävehof in the qualification, then Valcea and Paris in the group phase. So unfortunately our luck did not change in the semi-final draw. But maybe our Austrian power can bring us to the final,” Frey concludes.

Photos © Steffen Prößdorf