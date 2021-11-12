Get ready for a new season of ebt action

With the days getting shorter and the temperatures dropping this time of the year, it is heart-warming to know that a new season of the European Beach Tour (ebt) has just begun.

Several updates and changes to the regulations, needed in the fast-paced environment of beach handball, have marked the official start of the ebt 2021/22 season in early November.

An overview of the most important changes can be downloaded here.

The ebt Finals 2022 have been scheduled for 9-12 June, with the hosting rights to be awarded at the EXEC next Friday (19 November). Also, the hosts of the EHF Education Courses will be announced next week.

Season starting with winter events in Netherlands and Czech Republic

The fun, however, will start much sooner, as December and January will see the first ebt tournaments being staged – in Netherlands and the Czech Republic, respectively.

The Limburg Indoor EBT 2021 at the Ben Mesters Indoor Beach Sports Centre in Heerlen – near Maastricht in the south of Netherlands – opens the season on 27-29 December, with teams from the host nation as well as Denmark, Germany, France, Norway, Spain and Switzerland participating in the men’s and women’s competitions.

More info on the event is available on the Limburg Indoor EBT 2021 Facebook page.

A month later, the Ládví beach club in Prague is hosting the Winter Prague Open Beach Handball. The event runs various competitions on 28-30 January, open to teams wanting to compete on ebt level as well as recreational and youth teams.

All info on the event in Prague can be found on the Prague Beach Handball website.