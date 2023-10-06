Get set to watch the new European League Men season

How can you do that? By checking which broadcaster is showing the matches live in your country or territory, and pressing that play button!

Below, you can find the list of all the global broadcasters for the upcoming seasons of the second-tier men's European competition. Once again, many of the biggest sports broadcasters are intent on bringing the finest handball action into your homes.

Remember, if your country or territory is not listed, then you can still watch every match live on our very own, free-to-air platform, EHFTV, all you need to do is register for free, to take advantage of live matches, plus highlights, features and coverage of all EHF competitions.

For a taste of what is to come, take a look at our "ALL IN – Greatness is earned" campaign that highlights the dedication, hard work and relentless effort that is required to win this spectacular competition.

Take a look at the list of official broadcasters in the graphic below to see where the EHF European League Men is being shown in your country or territory this season.

Official Broadcasters