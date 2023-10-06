Next EHF Master Coach Course scheduled for 2024

Following the introduction of the EHF RINCK Convention in 2000, the European Handball Federation has been offering an EHF Master Coach Course every two years since 2012.

This high-end education package will be on offer again in 2024 with another course cycle, which is now open for coaches in domestic first divisions, of Younger Age Category national teams, and of clubs competing in a European cup competition.

Each participant must have a confirmed Level III certificate according to the RINCK convention and at least two more years of coaching experience since obtaining that certificate. The registration deadline is 10 November 2023.

Successful candidates will be awarded after the course with an EHF Master Coach diploma and receive the EHF PRO licence, the top-level EHF licence for coaches.

Course Content

Technique, tactics and methodology at the highest international level

Game and training analysis at the highest international level

Theory of coaching in handball including leadership and coaching strategies as well as communication strategies

Sport psychological aspects focusing on players and coaches at the highest international level

Competition and training management as well as stress and regeneration management at the highest international level

Current sport-scientific knowledge from the disciplines of sports medicine, training science as well as other scientific application fields of handball

Current trends in goalkeeper training

Specialisation – way to choose the path

Course Dates & Structure

The course comprises a minimum of 160 teaching units, takes place from January 2024 to December 2024 and is divided into 3 on-site modules as well as individual self-learning before and between the on-site modules:

Module: Men’s EHF EURO Main Round, Hamburg 15.01. – 21.01.2024 Module: M20 EURO, Slovenia 08.07. – 13.07.2024 Module: Women’s EHF EURO Main Round, Vienna 02.12. – 08.12.2024

Thesis

As an integral part of the EHF Master Coach Course, participants have to submit a written thesis in the English language. The thesis has to be presented in front of a jury during the 3rd module of the course.

Experts

The team of experts consists of experienced EHF Experts, top international coaches, EHF Master coaches as well as experts in the field of sport management, sport medicine, sport psychology and communication.

Furthermore, the active involvement of the participants forms an integral part of the course which enables all coaches to share and reflect on their abilities.

Costs

The total cost of the course amounts to €3500 and includes:

Course materials

Access to EHF Events

Transportation during the course hours

Meals during the course (lunch, dinner)

EHF Master Coach Title and EHF PRO License (given successful completion)

Course Leadership

EHF Sport & Games Services

Eva Reihofer – Assistance & Administration

João Monteiro – Educational Path & Sport Management

Noemi Szecsenyi – Grassroots Coordinator

Participants

The number of participants is limited to 25. The selection of eligible participants follows a first-come first-served principle, if the entry conditions are met.

Conditions

Following the EHF RINCK Convention coaches are only allowed to participate with

a coaching education certificate at Level III according to the EHF RINCK Convention

a minimum of 2 years coaching experience since the completion of the Level III education (date on official coaching certificate will be taken into consideration)

Registration

Registration is possible until 10.11.2023 via this link

The EHF will only take complete applications into consideration.

The applicants might be subject of further procedural steps and will be informed accordingly by the EHF Office.

For further information and any questions you have regarding the course, please contact João Monteiro at monteiro@eurohandball

Please find the necessary documents related to the course below.