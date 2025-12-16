You want the full Men’s EHF EURO 2026 experience?! Then Herning is the place to go for you!

The Danish venue will host the European handball championship from start to finish — literally. You can see one of the two opening matches on Thursday 15 January at 18:00 CET — Spain vs Serbia — as well as the big final on 1 February at 18:00 CET, all taking place in that spectacular 15,000-capacity Jyske Bank Boxen.

Teams, schedule, tickets

Which teams can I watch in Herning?

All matches of two preliminary round groups are contested in Herning — group A with Germany, Spain, Austria, and Serbia ; and group B with Denmark, Portugal, North Macedonia, and Romania .

and ; and group B with and . In the main round, you will also be able to see the top two teams advancing from group C (France, Norway, Czechia, and Ukraine) in action, as they will be added to the line-up for group I in Herning.

And the teams for the final weekend? Just come to Herning and find out!

What does the playing schedule in Herning look like?

The matches from group A are scheduled on Thursday 15, Saturday 17, and Monday 19 January. You can see two matches each night, with throw-off times 18:00 and 20:30 CET.

Then group B takes the court on Friday 16, Sunday 18, and Tuesday 20 January, and again you will be presented with two matches each night, at 18:00 and 20:30 CET.

The main round in Herning contains four playing days, treating you to three matches each time, on 22, 24, 26, and 28 January.

The final weekend starts with the fifth-place match (15:00 CET) and the two semi-finals (17:45 and 20:30 CET) on Friday 30 January, before you experience the bronze medal match (15:15 CET) and the final (18:00 CET) on Sunday 1 February.

Where do I get my tickets for Herning?

Book your seats at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 in Herning via the official ticket website on eurohandball.com now.

photo © Jure Erzen / kolektiff