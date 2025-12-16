You want to see record five-time European handball champions Sweden live in action when they host the Men’s EHF EURO 2026?! Then don’t hesitate and come to Malmö!

The Swedish venue will host one of the preliminary round groups, that also includes three-time runners-up Croatia, and welcomes additional exciting teams for the main round. Will you be on one of the 15,000 seats in the Malmö Arena to cheer them on?

Teams, schedule, tickets

Which teams can I watch in Malmö?

All matches of preliminary round group E are taking place in Malmö. That means, you can enjoy Sweden, Croatia, the Netherlands and Georgia going head-to-head for the two coveted spots in the main round.

For the main round, four other top teams will also arrive in Malmö, as you will be able to see the top two teams advancing from both group D (Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Montenegro, and Switzerland) and group F (Hungary, Iceland, Poland, and Italy) as well.

What does the playing schedule in Malmö look like?

The matches from group E are scheduled on Saturday 17, Monday 19 January, and Wednesday 21 January. You can see two matches each night, with throw-off times 18:00 and 20:30 CET.

The main round in Malmö contains four playing days, treating you to three matches each time, on 23, 25, 27, and 28 January.

Where do I get my tickets for Malmö?

Book your seats at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 in Malmö via the official ticket website on eurohandball.com now.

photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff