Ghedbane shines as Dinamo take a win in Plock
Before the game, Dinamo Bucuresti and Plock had had completely different results home and away. While the Romanian side had taken already three points away from home so far this season, Plock had taken four of their five points on home soil.
But with two teams so close to each other in the standings and battling for a qualification spot, you could imagine that the two points would be well fought for tonight.
And this is exactly what we got, as the defences for both sides did wonders, keeping both teams well under 30 goals scored.
GROUP A :
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 26:28 (12:12)
- only once did a team take a two-goals advantage in the first half: Dinamo, thanks to a goal from Alex Pascual. Otherwise, both teams remained on the same level throughout the first thirty minutes
- Dinamo took the momentum shortly after the break with a 3:0 run putting them three goals ahead with more than 20 minutes to play
- the visitors remained ahead for most of the second half, with Ali Zein and Mohamed Hesham netting five times each to keep them ahead
- despite Tin Lucin netting ten times for Plock, the home side was never able to close the gap to less than two goals on the final siren
- after this win, Bucarest move to fourth place in the group with nine points, while Plock remain sixth with five points
It was Khelifa Ghedbane’s evening
After winning the EHF Champions League in 2019 with Vardar, Khelifa Ghedbane has kept quiet, travelling from Spain to Romania while being rarely in the spotlight. Tonight, the Algerian goalkeeper shone, as his saves were pivotal to Dinamo earning two important points. All in all, he had twelve of them, six in each half, to put the cherry on top of an impressive Romanian defensive performance.
Playing against Wisła is never easy, because Wisła plays very well in defence. However, we were able to find the key to this defense with 7/6, which resulted in our final victory.
Dinamo played a very good game today and we couldn't find the right reaction and efficiency for the goalkeepers, especially in the first half. In the second half, when the visiting team started to play 7/6, we couldn't find answers to their plays either.