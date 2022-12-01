Regional rivalry marks return of EHF Champions League Women

The EHF Champions League Women is back in action after a month-long break for the EHF EURO 2022, and the comeback is highlighted by two entertaining games underlining the great rivalry by two neighbours – Romania and Hungary.

The Match of the Week heads back to Group A, where CSM Bucuresti face FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. Meanwhile the only unbeaten team in the competition, Rapid Bucuresti, head to Györ for a match against the group leaders and record champions.