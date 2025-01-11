With their only second win in the last six EHF Champions League Women matches, 31:28 against Storhamar Handball Elite, CS Gloria 2018 BN jumped into a provisional play-offs spot. Meanwhile HC Podravka Vegeta secured their third win in a row with a fantastic comeback against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold.

Buducnost recorded their maiden win of the season, shocking Vipers 26:20, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria delivered a fantastic performance (27:22) against Krim Mercator Ljubljana, ruining Ambros Martin's debut for the Slovenian side.