Gloria and Podravka make gains; Buducnost shock Vipers

11 January 2025, 20:00

With their only second win in the last six EHF Champions League Women matches, 31:28 against Storhamar Handball Elite, CS Gloria 2018 BN jumped into a provisional play-offs spot. Meanwhile HC Podravka Vegeta secured their third win in a row with a fantastic comeback against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold.

Buducnost recorded their maiden win of the season, shocking Vipers 26:20, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria delivered a fantastic performance (27:22) against Krim Mercator Ljubljana, ruining Ambros Martin's debut for the Slovenian side.

  • Podravka clinched three wins on the trot in the European premium competition for the first time in more than 12 years, with a strong performance against NFH
  • the Croatian side are in the middle of a fantastic run: five unbeaten matches on the trot, with four wins and a draw
  • Gloria mounted a spirited comeback to secure only their third win of the season, and are now firmly in the conversation for play-offs, with one point over Storhamar
  • FTC’s victory over Krim was their eighth this season and puts them well in sight of a quarter-finals berth
  • Buducnost finally secured their first win of the season against Vipers Kristiansand, meaning all 16 sides have now sealed at least one victory
  • Brest delivered Rapid their seventh loss in a row, and their worst ever in the competition, complicating matters even further for the Romanian side

GROUP A

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 28:31 (13:13)

Considered a big outsider in this season, with only one win in the last 11 matches before the start of the current season, Podravka could now be the big surprise. The Croatian side took all their chances in the last matches, punching above their weight and in round 9 produced their third consecutive victory and their fourth away win in a row. Line player Mia Brkic shone for Podravka, with eight goals, improving their chances to secure a play-offs spot. Podravka now have with nine points, all of them coming in the last five matches.

It was a close match until the last minutes, and I am really disappointed. This leaves us in a difficult position. We only have a mathematic chance to advance to the next round now.
Jakob Larsen
Head coach, Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub
It was a very important win for us. We played a good game, we had a good defence and we stuck to the plan.
Mia Brkic
Line player, HC Podravka Vegeta

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 31:28 (13:15)

The rematch of the final of the EHF European League Women last season, between Gloria and Storhamar, was a topsy-turvy match and a must-win for the Romanian side. They were down two goals at the break, but produced a fantastic comeback in the second part of the match, spurred by back Danila So Delgado Pinto, right wing Sonia Seraficeanu and line player Tamires De Araujo Frossard, who combined for 19 of their team’s 31 goals. Some saves from goalkeeper Alexandra Perianu did the job in the end. Gloria are now back into the play-offs conversation, leapfrogging Storhamar in the standings to lead the Norwegian club by one point.

Step-by-step I tried to change the system with the defence and I think this was the key today. We played like a team. We found the best option and I'm very proud of all my players because they didn't give up even though we played against one very strong team.
Florentin Pera
Head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN
It was a difficult game away. The defence was too weak in the end and we threw away a lot of balls in the five last minutes.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 22:27 (11:15)

After replacing Dragan Adzic with Ambros Martin, Krim had big ambitions for their maiden match in 2025, aiming to end a four-match losing streak. But FTC are increasingly looking like one of the candidates for the title and dominated the match from start to finish. The victory was their fourth in a row and puts them in contention to lead the group. Things are slowly looking better and better for FTC, who disappointed last season, and they now have eight wins from nine matches in the competition. On the other hand, Martin will have his work cut out at Krim, as the Slovenian side are still looking for their first win since round 4.

At critical moments, the rivals were too strong on defence. We didn't have what it took to turn the game around. Overall, I am satisfied, nothing is changing. We are looking ahead, game by game. We need to relax a little bit more, especially in the moments when we could have turned the game.
Ambros Martin
Head coach, Krim Mercator Ljubljana
It was a good game, I would have liked to have been a spectator. We couldn't wait for the game for many reasons. We knew that Krim had a new coach, so we didn't know what to expect. Overall, I am quite satisfied with this game.
Allan Heine
Head coach, FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria
GROUP B

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 33:21 (15:9)

Brest snapped a two-match losing streak to pile even more pressure on Rapid, who are now currently on their longest-ever losing streak in the EHF Champions League – seven matches in a row. Brest goalkeeper Katharina Filter saved eight shots for a 50 per cent saving efficiency, spurring a six-goal lead at the break, which proved to be decisive for the French side. This was Rapid’s worst-ever loss in the competition, topping the previous record, of 11 goals, set against Györi Audi ETO KC this season and also against Metz Handball in the previous season. Brest have tied Odense and Esbjerg, who both have still one match in hand, but the battle for the quarter-finals berths will be fiery.

Buducnost (MNE) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 26:20 (13:9)

Buducnost’s last EHF Champions League win came 11 months ago, on 2 February 2024, when they beat Swedish side IK Sävehof 27:23. Since then, the Montenegrin club have lost nine matches and drawn one, and until Saturday were the only team this season not to have won a match. They corrected that in the battle against Vipers. The three-time champions had another disappointing showing in attack against a solid Buducnost defence; only twice in their history have the Norwegian side scored fewer goals in a Champions League match. Buducnost remain bottom of the group, but are now tied on points with Rapid.

We knew what Vipers had to offer, and they couldn’t surprise us. Everything we planned worked, and for the first time this season, there were no ups and downs. Our focus was excellent for all 60 minutes, and all the girls got a chance to play and contributed.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, Buducnost
I knew it would be tough, and I am disappointed with the performance we showed. We didn’t have a good rhythm, and we gave away easy goals, while Buducnost had an excellent Armelle Attingré on goal. We made too many mistakes, and this just wasn’t our day.
Tomás Hlavatý
Head coach, Vipers Kristiansand
