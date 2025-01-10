8. Super Amara Bera Bera

After missing out on a place in the group stage for each of the last four consecutive seasons, Super Amara Bera Bera finally secured a place this season, but the reigning Spanish champions were tasked with a difficult path once again. Imanol Alvarez’s squad narrowly eliminated Sport Lisboa e Benfica and MKS FunFloor Lublin in the qualification rounds, winning both ties by only a couple of goals. Despite being debutants in the group phase, Bera Bera are not to be underestimated as the San Sebastián-based club boasts a lot of young and talented players such as Carmen Arroyo, who are eager to prove themselves in European club competitions.

7. JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

After being eliminated in qualification round 2 last season, JDA Bourgogne Dijon looked like a team on a mission in the qualification rounds this season. An extremely young and talented squad, led by a promising head coach in Clement Alcacer, Dijon cruised past Hypo Niederösterreich and ZRK Zrinski Cakovec with ease in qualification round 2 and 3, making history by booking a ticket for the group phase. Also, another sign that Dijon are having a decent season is the fact that the club is sitting in third place in France's top-tier, only behind Metz Handball and Brest Bretagne Handball.