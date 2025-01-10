Ikast and Sola among early European League frontrunners

Ikast and Sola among early European League frontrunners

10 January 2025, 13:00

Eight teams from six different countries – Norway, Denmark, Germany, Romania, France and Spain – lead the power rankings ahead of the start of the EHF European League Women group phase, with group B's Sola HK and Ikast Håndbold among the favourites to reach the quarter-finals. As always, these power rankings are the subjective opinion of the journalist based on the results and performances shown by the teams over the last few months.

8. Super Amara Bera Bera

After missing out on a place in the group stage for each of the last four consecutive seasons, Super Amara Bera Bera finally secured a place this season, but the reigning Spanish champions were tasked with a difficult path once again. Imanol Alvarez’s squad narrowly eliminated Sport Lisboa e Benfica and MKS FunFloor Lublin in the qualification rounds, winning both ties by only a couple of goals. Despite being debutants in the group phase, Bera Bera are not to be underestimated as the San Sebastián-based club boasts a lot of young and talented players such as Carmen Arroyo, who are eager to prove themselves in European club competitions.

7. JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

After being eliminated in qualification round 2 last season, JDA Bourgogne Dijon looked like a team on a mission in the qualification rounds this season. An extremely young and talented squad, led by a promising head coach in Clement Alcacer, Dijon cruised past Hypo Niederösterreich and ZRK Zrinski Cakovec with ease in qualification round 2 and 3, making history by booking a ticket for the group phase. Also, another sign that Dijon are having a decent season is the fact that the club is sitting in third place in France's top-tier, only behind Metz Handball and Brest Bretagne Handball.

6. SCM Ramnicu Valcea

Valcea had a difficult path to reach the group phase, but the Romanian club displayed quality and perseverance to win close ties against HC DAC Dunajská Streda and DVSC Schaeffler in qualification round 2 and 3, respectively. The former Champions League participants have a number of quality players in their ranks, including Czech left back Charlotte Cholevová, Swedish right wing Nathalie Hagman and French right wing Alicia Toublanc in their ranks, who can hurt any defence. They are part of a stacked group B, where any side could take the top spots.

5. Thüringer HC

Another German club aiming to go far in the competition, Thüringer are looking to replicate last season's success of reaching the quarter-finals at least, where they were eliminated by Storhamar Handball Elite, who went on to lift the trophy in Graz. Thüringer reached the group phase by defeating Vác in qualification round 3 with wins both home and away. The addition of the talented Hungarian centre back, Csenge Kuczora, who had an excellent EHF EURO 2024, brought much-needed firepower in attack alongside their other quality options like Johanna Reichert, while Dinah Eckerle continues to be brilliant between the posts.

4. H.C. Dunarea Braila

After featuring in the EHF Finals Women 2024 for the first time in their history and finishing in fourth place in Graz, Braila are motivated to go far in the EHF's second-tier club competition once again. Head coach Jan Leslie has a quality squad at his disposal, including experienced internationals like Serbia’s Kristina Liscevic, Croatia’s Katarina Jezic alongside talented Romanian players. Braila could be a dark horse for the second season running and with the addition of Polish left wing Daria Michalak, the EHF Finals may be once again within their reach.

3. BV Borussia Dortmund

With only one defeat in all competitions this season, BV Borussia Dortmund are having an excellent season. They are top of the Bundesliga, have secured a place in the DHB-Pokal Final4, and reached the European League group phase after missing out last season. Henk Groener's squad booked a ticket for the group phase by defeating DHK Banik Most in qualification round 3, but Dortmund's young and talented team will have to be at their best to prove their credentials further as they find themselves in group B alongside Sola, Ikast and SCM Ramnicu Valcea.

2. Sola HK

Sola have reached the quarter-finals of the European League in the last three seasons – will this be their year to make the EHF Finals 2025 in Graz? The past years’ disappointments could be the motivation they need to reach the last stage for the first time. Steffen Stormo Stegavik's squad is led by the in-form Camilla Herrem, fresh off winning the Women's EHF EURO 2024 with Norway. They cruised past LC Brühl Handball in qualification round 3 and are currently flying high in Norway's top-tier, sitting in third place with only a couple of defeats this season.

1. Ikast Håndbold

As the only club featuring in the power rankings that dropped down from the EHF Champions League Women to the EHF European League this season, Ikast must be in the conversation regarding the top clubs in the competition. Ikast won the EHF Finals Women in 2023 and Søren Reinholdt Hansen's squad boasts high quality and rich experience, including EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 MVP Markéta Jerábková and Norway’s EHF EURO 2024 champions Stine Skogrand, Ingvild Bakkerud and Ane Høgseth. The Danish club is definitely one to watch in the group phase with quality on both ends of the court.

 

