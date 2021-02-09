GOG had a successful start in the year 2021 - celebrating their third group phase victory in a row.

The Danish side took their clearest result of the season against Kadetten Schaffhausen and confirmed their second position with eight points from six matches now.

GROUP D

GOG (DEN) vs. Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 34:28 (16:14)

GOG took revenge for the extremely unlucky 29:28 loss in the first leg at Switzerland.

The final result is the biggest gap of this season for GOG and only topped by three bigger margins in the last three seasons.

The last eleven minutes of the first half were a roller-coaster ride: GOG were ahead 12:9, before Kadetten turned a match around 13:12, then again, the hosts scored four in a row to make it 16:13.

The match remained on the edge until 21:19 in the 41st minute, then GOG pulled ahead to the decisive 30:21 within ten minutes.

Simon Pytlick was top scorer for the hosts, netting nine from nine attempts, new arrival Donat Bartok scored six times for Kadetten.

Schaffhausen has already played their third match in 2021 - and still waits for the first victory after a draw and a defeat against Rhein-Neckar Löwen last week.

Kadetten host Trebnje next week, while GOG travel to Pelister Eurofarm to Bitola.

Different outcome for GOG’s four world champions

Having a closer look at the four GOG World champions, definitely line player Anders Zachariassen shone the most in the first European League match after the World Championship with six goals.

Emil Jacobsen scored three times, while All-Star Team right back Mathias Gidsel netted twice.

Playmaker Morten Olsen didn't have his best outing on Tuesday with only one goal from five attempts.