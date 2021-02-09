Wisla Plock keep untouched record in Vienna

Before tonight’s game, Plock were one of the three teams not to have lost a single game in the European League group phase. With four wins and a maximum of eight points, the Polish side were dominant, on top of group A.

But Fivers, after their initial defeat in Plock in the first round, showed that they deserved their first-ever participation in the group phase, as they managed to defeat Toulouse and to draw with Leon at home, to gather four points in total going into this clash.

This game was the perfect opportunity for the Austrian side to try to leapfrog both Toulouse and Chekhov, but they were blown away by the visitors, losing by eight.

GROUP A

Fivers (AUT) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 22:30 (9:14)

Plock dominated the first half, gradually increasing their lead to reach five goals at the break (14:9)

The Polish side increased their domination in the second half, with Niko Mindegia taking responsibilities in offence, scoring seven

Plock broke the 10-goal lead in the 52nd minute, to remain top of the group with a maximum of 10 points

Fivers travel to Chekhov next Tuesday, while Plock will be in Skopje, against Metalurg, on Sunday

Michal Daszek’s new profession: back court player

Right from throw-off, Plock coach Xavi Sabate made a choice: to play with Michal Daszek, his usual right-winger, in the back court. The reasons are only known to him, as Predrag Vejin was also sitting on the bench but the game gave the Spanish coach reasons to be happy with his choice.

Even though Daszek did not shoot much, scoring four across 60 minutes, his speed helped Plock play with rhythm and variety – two essential assets in their Austrian victory.