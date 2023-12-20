Golden Dreams: Domagoj Duvnjak on Croatia's EURO heartache

A trio of bronze medals followed in 2012, 2014 and 2016, with many dramatic tales along the way, before at Croatia's home EURO in 2018, they could only manage fifth place, as Duvnjak suffered an injury in the opening game, "I rushed it. I wanted to heal as soon as possible so that my knee would be fine. That was one of the hardest nights of my career."
Rejuvenated, the THW Kiel centre back led a fresh Croatia line-up in 2020 to another final, beating Norway in a dramatic semi-final to set up a final with Spain in Stockholm.
But, the result in the final was the same as those previous years, as Croatia came up short yet again, "That was without doubt the toughest defeat of my career. We thought we played our best handball. Everything came together for us but you just have to come to terms with it. It's sports.
"We all felt that we should have won that match against Spain. I still haven't watched it.
"It was like we were flying. Those fans carried us, there was euphoria in Croatia. I thought that was definitely the final where we wouldn't miss out. To this day, I sometimes lie in bed before going to sleep and I remember that match. To this day."
Despite so many near-misses, Duvnjak remains optimistic that an EHF EURO gold medal will one day be put around his neck, or at least play in another final, perhaps in Germany at the Men's EHF EURO 2024, "I hope that there will still be an opportunity to experience that feeling of entering a final," he concludes.
Watch Golden Dreams in full:
Photos copyright: Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff, Uros Hovecar / kolektiff