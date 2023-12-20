Golden Dreams: Domagoj Duvnjak on Croatia's EURO heartache

Croatia were silver medallists at the Men's EHF EURO in 2008, 2010 and most recently in 2020. One generation of star players made way for another in the decade separating the second and third glorious failures, but one cog in the wheel never needed replacing.

Duvnjak was a teenager when he made his Croatia debut in 2007 and was called up for his first EHF EURO a year later, playing in every match but the final. He went on to be a mainstay in the team, playing in the 2010 and 2020 finals and - at 35 years old - is gearing up for another crack at finally winning the trophy in Germany in 2024.

Having been there and seen it all, surely the obvious question to ask is, what was missing at the three EHF EURO finals?

"If only I knew what was missing! But I think that luck should also be earned, that is the little things. It was a matter of one or two balls so, sadly, we didn't fulfill our dream."

The early days of Duvnjak's time with the national team were not about sadness, on the contrary, Domagoj was living the dream back in 2008, despite losing the final to Denmark, "It was like a dream for me, to play with my idols, train, and even win a medal. I was a kid and just enjoyed the moment."

Two years on, it was France in Vienna who inflicted a successive final defeat on the Croatians. While Duvnjak looks back on that championship with fond memories thanks to the tremendous Croatian support, it is with a tinge of desperation he remembers his side "did not have the strength to turn the game around" after falling behind in the second half.