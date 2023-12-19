261A1819

Rikke Granlund: “I have a lot of expectations this season”

19 December 2023, 14:00

Sola HK are entering their third consecutive season in the EHF European League Women group phase and with a good mixture of experienced and young players are aiming to leave their mark in the 2023/24 campaign.

In the last two seasons, the Norwegian club advanced from the group phase with only two defeats in 12 total matches played but could not progress further than the quarter-finals. Now, with the same ambition and an all-Norwegian squad, they are aiming to go beyond the quarter-finals spot and dreaming of reaching their first EHF Finals.

One of the players who will bring extra experience is also a newcomer - goalkeeper Rikke Granlund. After five years abroad playing for Team Esbjerg and Chambray Touraine Handball, Granlund decided to return to Norway and in March 2023 signed a two-year deal with Sola HK.

“I have followed Sola's journey from the first division and I am impressed with what the team, with Steffen [Stegavik] as a coach, has achieved so far. For me, it is very fun if I can join their journey and maybe we can take further steps together. It is also fun for me to play at the top of the Norwegian league and also play in Europe with a Norwegian team. For my family, it also feels like the best place to be in the next two years,” explains Granlund, on her reasons to join Sola.

The whole story is special special enough, without the fact that the gold medallist with Norway from both the 2021 IHF World Championship and Women's EHF EURO 2020 gave birth only three months after she signed the contract!

Rikke Granlund joined French side Chambray Touraine Handball in the 2021/22 season, went through the European second-tier group phase without success and in the following year failed to qualify. Only a month later, “Bobbo” announced she was expecting and took a break from handball, thus ending her French chapter.

On 12 June 2023, little girl Åse came into the world and completely changed Rikke's life: “Motherhood changed me a lot. My daughter is my everything and her being happy and healthy is what matters to me now. And I am more relaxed about everything else, which I wasn’t before.”

'Handball players are built differently' - you could hear that phrase said quite often among the fans. The Norwegian goalkeeper is just one example of a superhuman - four months after giving birth she made her comeback in the Norwegian league and in November 2023 was one of the crucial players in the qualification for the EHF European League Women.

“It was very difficult to make a comeback. In the first six weeks, I couldn’t do anything except walk because I had a c-section. I was also constantly tired and my daughter needed me all the time so it was very difficult to find the time and energy to train,” says Granlund.

Photos © Super Amara Bera Bera, 2023 Hans Lie Photography

Sola eliminated Super Amara Bera Bera for their third group phase berth with a narrow 67:66 win on aggregate, as Granlund saved 29 times at the 33 per cent save efficiency combined in both matches.

“It is very important for me to play in the European League, that is why I am in Sola. It is also important for the club and the other girls on the team. I have a lot of expectations this season. It will be fun to play in the European League again and I hope that we also this year can reach the quarter-finals,” she adds.

For Sola, who saw the departure of goalkeeper Rinka Duijndam, Frøydis Wiik Seierstad, Amalie Frøland, Angunn Gudmestad, Guro Husebø, Lea Nilsen and Vilde Ueland, it is of great importance to rely on newcomers Granlund, Hanna Ræstad, Ine Marie Terland, Johanna Fossum, whom they hope will be the perfect mix with Camilla Herrem, Maja Magnussen, Live Deila Rushfeldt and Kristina Novak in the group stage.

The draw held in Vienna saw Sola pit sides with Spanish side Costa del Sol Malaga, debutant CSM Targu Jiu and well-known Hungarian opponent Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC.

“I don’t know so much about the opponents yet. I will of course watch a lot of videos when the time comes. I think in general it will be possible to progress further, but it will be a challenge. I think the teams we meet have a really good home court and it will be a big challenge to play abroad,” shares Granlund.

The Norwegian club has an average age of 23,8 years, therefore, alongside  powerhouse and compatriot Camilla Herrem, Granlund is the most experienced player and the two will lead the young Sola squad. The goalkeeper does not only carry experience of playing in the EHF European League Women, but also two seasons of the EHF Champions League Women and finals of the EHF Cup with Esbjerg.

“I see my role as one of the leaders as I am one of the oldest with a lot of experience playing in different countries and leagues. I hope that I can use my experience to help the team so we can achieve our goals together,” concludes Granlund.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

