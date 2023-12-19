Rikke Granlund: “I have a lot of expectations this season”

In the last two seasons, the Norwegian club advanced from the group phase with only two defeats in 12 total matches played but could not progress further than the quarter-finals. Now, with the same ambition and an all-Norwegian squad, they are aiming to go beyond the quarter-finals spot and dreaming of reaching their first EHF Finals.

One of the players who will bring extra experience is also a newcomer - goalkeeper Rikke Granlund. After five years abroad playing for Team Esbjerg and Chambray Touraine Handball, Granlund decided to return to Norway and in March 2023 signed a two-year deal with Sola HK.

“I have followed Sola's journey from the first division and I am impressed with what the team, with Steffen [Stegavik] as a coach, has achieved so far. For me, it is very fun if I can join their journey and maybe we can take further steps together. It is also fun for me to play at the top of the Norwegian league and also play in Europe with a Norwegian team. For my family, it also feels like the best place to be in the next two years,” explains Granlund, on her reasons to join Sola.

The whole story is special special enough, without the fact that the gold medallist with Norway from both the 2021 IHF World Championship and Women's EHF EURO 2020 gave birth only three months after she signed the contract!

Rikke Granlund joined French side Chambray Touraine Handball in the 2021/22 season, went through the European second-tier group phase without success and in the following year failed to qualify. Only a month later, “Bobbo” announced she was expecting and took a break from handball, thus ending her French chapter.

On 12 June 2023, little girl Åse came into the world and completely changed Rikke's life: “Motherhood changed me a lot. My daughter is my everything and her being happy and healthy is what matters to me now. And I am more relaxed about everything else, which I wasn’t before.”

'Handball players are built differently' - you could hear that phrase said quite often among the fans. The Norwegian goalkeeper is just one example of a superhuman - four months after giving birth she made her comeback in the Norwegian league and in November 2023 was one of the crucial players in the qualification for the EHF European League Women.

“It was very difficult to make a comeback. In the first six weeks, I couldn’t do anything except walk because I had a c-section. I was also constantly tired and my daughter needed me all the time so it was very difficult to find the time and energy to train,” says Granlund.

Photos © Super Amara Bera Bera, 2023 Hans Lie Photography