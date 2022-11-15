Good communication system vital for solid referee performance

But have you ever thought about what the referees at the EHF EURO 2022 are talking about during the games? Which decisions do they discuss, in which situations and moments is communication needed? We have asked some of the European top referees.

Vanja Antic and Jelena Jakovlevic from Serbia have been a pair of referees for 25 years, but only since some years, they have the opportunity to use a headset as a means of communication. “Previously, we gave some signals by hands, finger or faces to communicate, but of course, this is completely different to nowadays technology,” says Jelena Jakovlevic.

“To use VOKKERO is so useful, it helps a lot to take the right and good decisions and to have a constant flow of communication,” says Vanja Antic, adding a perfect example from a EHF EURO 2022 match they were in charge of.

“I was the goal referee focusing on the goal which just was scored, and Jelena informed me about a foul, which was not in my angle of viewing and told me about a two-minute suspension I should give. Without Jelena’s help – and the straight communication via those headsets – I could not have taken this correct decision.”

As the speed in handball has increased rapidly in recent years, also the number of decisions of referees has increased a lot.

“Having this speed in mind, you need constant communication. When we started to use the headsets some years ago, we talked too much, now we find the right way of communicating and concentrating,” says Vanja Antic.

“Sometimes, when nothing special on court happens, we do not even talk for one of two minutes. But of course, all crucial situations are discussed by us via the headsets,” adds Jelena Jakovlevic.