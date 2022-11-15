Three teams battle for one semi-final spot in group I

After Norway secured their semi-final spot with a close win against Slovenia on Monday, Denmark (six points), Sweden and Slovenia (both on four) are still in the race for the second semi-final spot.

This article details what each team needs to proceed.

GROUP I:

Hungary vs Slovenia

Wednesday 16 November, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

Hungary have a special anniversary, as this duel is their 100 th EHF EURO match

EHF EURO match Hungary are out of the semi-final race after their two defeats against Denmark and Sweden, even a victory would not lift them to the fifth position, as they lost to Croatia in the preliminary round

Slovenia (on four points) were on an equal level with defending champions Norway on Monday for 55 minutes, but in the end lost 23:26

Hungary never lost against Slovenia in an official match, winning four times and tying twice, though their last duel was in 2010

Slovenia have already earned their best EHF EURO finish; they can make it to the semi-final of a major tournament for the first time

both sides are represented in the top 3 of the top scorer list: Ana Gros (SLO) is second with 30 goals, Katrin Klujber (HUN) third with 29

Gros is five goals short of her 100th EHF EURO goal, and she will become Slovenian all-time EHF EURO record player with her 18th match

Hungary head coach Vlagymir Golovin: “We are meeting the home team so it will be a tough game but we will try to take some points out of this game, and out of the main round. We will try to work on that victory.”

Slovenia head coach Dragan Adzic: “The biggest challenge will be the recovery. Our players gave all their energy against Norway, but we believe we will stay on this level also against Hungary.”