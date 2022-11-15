Three teams battle for one semi-final spot in group I
The final match of main group I at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 will decide the final standings. Only when the result of Norway vs Denmark is confirmed, the teams advancing to the final weekend alongside Norway will be known.
After Norway secured their semi-final spot with a close win against Slovenia on Monday, Denmark (six points), Sweden and Slovenia (both on four) are still in the race for the second semi-final spot.
This article details what each team needs to proceed.
GROUP I:
Hungary vs Slovenia
Wednesday 16 November, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- Hungary have a special anniversary, as this duel is their 100th EHF EURO match
- Hungary are out of the semi-final race after their two defeats against Denmark and Sweden, even a victory would not lift them to the fifth position, as they lost to Croatia in the preliminary round
- Slovenia (on four points) were on an equal level with defending champions Norway on Monday for 55 minutes, but in the end lost 23:26
- Hungary never lost against Slovenia in an official match, winning four times and tying twice, though their last duel was in 2010
- Slovenia have already earned their best EHF EURO finish; they can make it to the semi-final of a major tournament for the first time
- both sides are represented in the top 3 of the top scorer list: Ana Gros (SLO) is second with 30 goals, Katrin Klujber (HUN) third with 29
- Gros is five goals short of her 100th EHF EURO goal, and she will become Slovenian all-time EHF EURO record player with her 18th match
Hungary head coach Vlagymir Golovin: “We are meeting the home team so it will be a tough game but we will try to take some points out of this game, and out of the main round. We will try to work on that victory.”
Slovenia head coach Dragan Adzic: “The biggest challenge will be the recovery. Our players gave all their energy against Norway, but we believe we will stay on this level also against Hungary.”
Croatia vs Sweden
Wednesday 16 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Croatia are out of the semi-final race, but mathematically still can finish third, but only if Slovenia lose and they beat Sweden by 10 or more goals
- Sweden have to wait for the duel Norway vs Denmark to know their position, after their crucial victory against Hungary on Monday, they are on four points – and need to win to remain on the road to the final weekend
- both sides locked horns 13 times in official matches, Sweden won six – including the last three – and Croatia seven
- Croatia have the less productive attack in group I with only 79 goals, while Sweden already scored 111 goals
- Jamina Roberts will level with Isabelle Gulldén as Sweden’s all-time EHF EURO record player in her 47th appearance
- The top scorers of both sides are Nathalie Hagman (SWE) with 26 goals and Valentina Blazevic (CRO) with 19.
Sweden head coach Tomas Axner: “We still have a chance for the semi-finals if everything goes our way. But the only thing we can affect for ourselves is to win our game, so we will focus on that and nothing else. I hope I can unleash six dogs on the field so they will do everything to win the game.”
Croatia head coach Nenad Sostaric: “Our plan will be very simple: We want to jump over Sweden in the ranking and we will fight and try like always. For us and this team it is extremely important to keep on playing on this level, and technically we are starting the qualification for the World Championship.”
Norway vs Denmark
Wednesday 16 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides faced 25 times in official matches, no match ended in a draw, Norway won 17, Denmark eight; two test matches last October were both won by Norway (29:27 and 28:27)
- since the 35:33 at the EHF EURO 2012, Denmark have not won any official match against Norway
- Norway vs Denmark was the EHF final four times, more than any other pairing; the sides also met in the 2020 semi-final: 27:24
- Norway have broken their own record of the longest winning run at EHF EURO events against Slovenia: 17
- three players of this duel are among the top 6 of the top scorer list: Henny Reistad (NOR) is number 1 with 33 goals, Emma Friis (DEN) fifth with 27, and Nora Mørk (NOR) sixth with 26
- after her six goals against Slovenia on Monday, Mørk is all-time EHF EURO top scorer of the Norwegians with 195 goals
- if she scores two goals, Anne-Mette Hansen will pass legendary Camilla Andersen (89) as third best Danish all-time scorer at EHF EURO events
Norway head coach Thorir Hergeirsson: “We will play with all players who will be fit and ready to play. We always want to win every game.”
Danish head coach Jesper Jensen: “As we need one point from this match it will be like a quarter-final game for us. We started this EHF EURO with a defeat but then won four matches in a row and we hope that we will be able to beat them for the first time in a very long time.”