Gorenje brand is no stranger to the biggest stages of European handball. It started its sponsorship at the Men’s EHF EURO 2018 in Croatia and continued its presence at the two following championships in 2020 and 2022. Building on the success of the men’s events, Gorenje has now, for the first time, entered the sponsorship line-up for the Women’s EHF EURO in 2024 and 2026. The long-term agreement has been brokered by the European Handball Federation’s exclusive media and marketing partner, Infront Sports & Media.

For the upcoming Men’s EHF EURO 2024 (10-28 January) Gorenje has upgraded its sponsorship package and receives a pool of visible and digital rights, the latter including the presentation of the regular Top-5-Goals clips and the EHF EURO’s official in-app match predictor.

Furthermore, Gorenje has the option to run half-time activities and will continue its successful #simplyfans sponsorship communication platform which has been running in European handball and football since 2017.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “We are delighted to prolong our long-term cooperation with Gorenje for the upcoming four EHF EUROs. Over the past years, we have created a strong partnership enabling Gorenje to activate its sponsorship on a global scale and enjoy the benefits of the biggest European handball competition. It makes us proud that the fruitful partnership resulted in Gorenje becoming an Official Partner for the Women’s EHF EURO in 2024 and 2026, marking another step forward in the development of women’s game.”

Alenka Potočnik Anžič, Marketing Director Hisense Europe: “Gorenje brand became the partner of top-class European handball in 2017. With superior return on investment, one of the highest in sports sponsorships, and an impressive increase in media exposure, the decision to prolong our partnership was therefore self-evident. By becoming the Official Partner of Men’s and Women’s EHF EUROs in 2024 and 2026 we will further strive to increase Gorenje brand awareness and strengthen our (leading) position in key European markets. Continuously increasing handball media audience is offering the Gorenje brand a great platform to engage with our consumers. I am extremely proud that for the first time, we are entering also the field of women’s handball. Our commitment to supporting gender equality is an important building block of our ESG strategy and I am happy we are bringing it also to the level of sports sponsorships.”

James Chubb, Head of Handball at Infront: "Gorenje has always recognised the added value of sponsoring EHF events, and its long-term commitment to the men’s game has seen it benefit from European-wide exposure. This new agreement expands the brand’s presence beyond the men’s competition and for the first time, Gorenje will support the EHF across the women’s editions in 2024 and 2026. It is a perfect example of how the continued growth of women’s handball – and sport in general – is attracting a larger and more varied audience."

Photo credit: Kenny Belee

EHF President Michael Wiederer and Marketing Director Hisense Europe Alenka Potočnik Anžič at the draw for the Men's EHF EURO 2024 on Wednesday, 10 May 2023