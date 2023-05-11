How to follow the EHF Finals Women 2023
All eyes on Graz: When the four best teams of the EHF European League Women 2022/23 gather for the final tournament in Austria this weekend, the world is watching. The EHF Finals Women 2023 will be broadcast live around the globe – by TV partners and by EHFTV.
The stage is set for a thrilling finish to the EHF European League Women season, as Ikast Håndbold, Thüringer HC, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold are ready for their battle for the trophy. The semi-final matches take place on Saturday 13 May and the medal matches on Sunday 14 May (playing times on both days are 15:30 CEST and 18:00 CEST).
In the countries from the participating clubs – Denmark and Germany – fans can watch the action live on:
- DEN – Viaplay
- GER – DAZN
Other TV partners broadcasting the EHF Finals Women 2023 live include:
- AUT – DAZN, ORF
- BIH – Arena Sport
- BUL – B1B
- CAN – DAZN
- CRO – Arena Sport
- CZE – AMC
- ESP – DAZN
- FIN – Viaplay
- FRA – Eurosport
- GEO – Silknet
- HUN – AMC
- ISR – Charlton
- JPN – DAZN
- KOS – Arena Sport
- MENA – ONTIME
- MKD – Arena Sport
- MNE – Arena Sport
- NOR – Viaplay
- POL – Eurosport
- ROU – Orange Sport, Digi Sport, Prima Sport
- SLO – Arena Sport
- SRB – Arena Sport
- SVK – AMC
- SWE – Viaplay
- SUI – DAZN
- TUR –Tivibu
- UK – Viaplay
Livestreams of all matches of the EHF Finals Women 2023 are also available to a global audience on EHFTV, though geo-restrictions may apply.
Additional coverage on social media and eurohandball.com
Additional to the broadcasts and livestreams, handball fans can stay up to date with all that is happening in Graz though the extensive coverage by the EHF media team.
On social media, the dedicated EHF European League accounts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook keep all fans posted with near-live clips, highlights, and graphics, while the eurohandball.com website runs a live blog and publishes preview stories and match reviews throughout the weekend – until the trophy has been handed over on Sunday night.
