How to follow the EHF Finals Women 2023

The stage is set for a thrilling finish to the EHF European League Women season, as Ikast Håndbold, Thüringer HC, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold are ready for their battle for the trophy. The semi-final matches take place on Saturday 13 May and the medal matches on Sunday 14 May (playing times on both days are 15:30 CEST and 18:00 CEST).

In the countries from the participating clubs – Denmark and Germany – fans can watch the action live on:

DEN – Viaplay

GER – DAZN

Other TV partners broadcasting the EHF Finals Women 2023 live include:

AUT – DAZN, ORF

BIH – Arena Sport

BUL – B1B

CAN – DAZN

CRO – Arena Sport

CZE – AMC

ESP – DAZN

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport

GEO – Silknet

HUN – AMC

ISR – Charlton

JPN – DAZN

KOS – Arena Sport

MENA – ONTIME

MKD – Arena Sport

MNE – Arena Sport

NOR – Viaplay

POL – Eurosport

ROU – Orange Sport, Digi Sport, Prima Sport

SLO – Arena Sport

SRB – Arena Sport

SVK – AMC

SWE – Viaplay

SUI – DAZN

TUR –Tivibu

UK – Viaplay

Livestreams of all matches of the EHF Finals Women 2023 are also available to a global audience on EHFTV, though geo-restrictions may apply.

Additional coverage on social media and eurohandball.com

Additional to the broadcasts and livestreams, handball fans can stay up to date with all that is happening in Graz though the extensive coverage by the EHF media team.

On social media, the dedicated EHF European League accounts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook keep all fans posted with near-live clips, highlights, and graphics, while the eurohandball.com website runs a live blog and publishes preview stories and match reviews throughout the weekend – until the trophy has been handed over on Sunday night.

photo © Copenhagen by Pede