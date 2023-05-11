Playing order for EHF FINAL4 Women confirmed

Two-time defending champions Vipers Kristiansand are set to open the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023, taking on Györi Audi ETO KC in the first semi-final on Saturday 3 June at 15:15 CEST.

In another Scandinavian-Hungarian duel, Team Esbjerg and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria take the court for the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST.

The teams will return the following day for the third-place match and the final, with both matches on Sunday scheduled for the same throw-off times of 15:15 CEST and 18:00 CEST, respectively.

EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 on 3/4 June at MVM Dome in Budapest

Saturday 3 June:

15:15 CEST, semi-final 1: Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

18:00 CEST, semi-final 2: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Sunday 4 June:

15:15 CEST: third-place match

18:00 CEST: final

