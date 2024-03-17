Neptunes Nantes stay calm to beat Sola

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG
Neptunes Nantes (FRA) vs Sola HK (NOR) 31:27 (16:15)
- the connection between Neptunes Nantes’ centre back Tamara Horacek and line player Onacia Ondono proved too good for Sola HK's defence to stop
- Neptunes Nantes held a five-goal lead until late in the second half, but could not quite manage to hold onto it until the end
- Sola back Malin Holta had an outstanding outing, scoring 10 times - but as all 12 of Nantes' field players found the net, her performance was not enough to give Sola the win
- Nantes goalkeeper Jessica Ryde played a key role in the final minutes of the match when the Swede made few clutch saves between the sticks to deny Sola, while her partner Floriane Andre also played a fine match
- the packed hall in Nantes was bouncing as one with their favourites who repaid them with a win and hopes of a return to the EHF Finals Women
Neptunes Nantes overcome early nerves to mount a comeback
It took the French club almost five minutes to score their opening goal of the match, but Helle Thomsen's early timeout completely changed her squad's performance and the course of the match.
Even though the visitors held a four-goal lead at one point, Thomsen's players never gave up and minimised their technical errors to mount a comeback and seize control of the game. Nantes’ experience was crucial in helping them get Sola to give in under pressure, but they also displayed their quality to get the win in the end.
Photos © Théo Brachu