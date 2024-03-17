Neptunes Nantes stay calm to beat Sola

The 2021 EHF European League Women champions Neptunes Nantes had a nightmare start to the first leg of this season’s quarter-finals against Sola HK, but rode out the opening minutes to stop their Norwegian visitors building on their early lead, eventually winning 31:27.

In the end, Nantes fully established control and won thanks to their attack as well as Sola’s turnovers. The French club will travel to Norway for next week’s second leg with a solid four-goal lead.