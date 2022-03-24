Granier: “We won’t play thinking we are smaller than Bietigheim”

Having just turned 22, French right wing Lucie Granier, who has played for Besancon since 2017, has had “quite a nuts season,” as she puts it.

“I signed my first professional contract early in 2021 and I did not expect things to go so fast. I was drafted with the national team; I played my first international competition. It’s been quite life changing,” she smiles.

Although the left hander seems to remain as cool as usual on the court, she confesses that the change of status, due to her new international debut, is sometimes hard to handle.

“I have to bring more to the team, both on the court but also thanks to my small experience. And sometimes, it’s not that easy,” she explains. “When I came back from the World Championship in December, in my head, it was all about seeing my friends again. But I realised that handball is now a little bit more than that. It’s getting serious.”

But she remains a smiling figure in the locker room — and can also be relied on to score the goals. In the European League, she has netted 32 times, including 11 in a high-profile game against Sola.