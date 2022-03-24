Galychanka Lviv found second home in Czech Republic

For HC Galychanka Lviv, the current European season has been quite a success. In the EHF European Cup Women, the Ukrainian champions eliminated HK Hodonin, IUVENTA Michalovce, SSV Brixen Sudtirol and H71 to reach the semi-final, where they were drawn to face the Spanish side Rocasa Gran Canaria.

However, there has been a lot of anxiety and restlessness in the team in the dramatic recent weeks, after the war in Ukraine broke out on 24 February. But Galychanka will continue to compete for the European trophy, as they had an opportunity to temporarily relocate to Czech Republic.

The Ukrainian team were given a helping hand by HK Hodonin, their first rivals in the current EHF European Cup season. Last October, the clubs agreed to play both matches in Lviv, as the Czech team’s hall was damaged by a tornado. They established good relations, and now the Czech side provided Galychanka with a place for training and the first match against Rocasa, which will be held on Saturday.

“Hodonin offered us this option, and our president Roman Fedishin agreed. Everything was decided in two days, and we had just three hours to pack our bags,” says Galychanka assistant coach Tetyana Shtefan.

“It was a hard decision. The girls didn't want to leave Ukraine during the war, as their parents and husbands stayed at home. But then we calmed down and decided to go to Czech Republic. After all, we have an opportunity to train and represent Ukraine,” she added.

Shtefan has been at the helm of the team during all this time. Head coach Vitaliy Andronov initially did not have an opportunity to leave Ukraine, but the 49-year-old has meanwhile joined his team and will coach them in both games against Rocasa.