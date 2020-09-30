Grassroots in focus at European Handball Online Summit

Leading experts from several areas in grassroots handball are sharing their knowledge at the European Handball Online Summit in October.

The three-day event, which runs from 27-29 October, is recommended by European Handball Federation and gives coaches, managers and clubs the opportunity to listen to a variety of online talks in the live and interactive event.

Children’s handball, education and wheelchair handball are among the topics on the agenda at the event, which is totally free of charge to watch. The ‘Spectator’ package enables live access to the main stage.

For a fee of 27 Euro, a ‘Player’ package gives participants access to a wealth of extra features during the summit, giving further detail to the topics presented. There is the opportunity to be involved in live Q&A sessions plus all the videos and presentations are available on-demand to watch and read again.

For further information on these packages and what is included click here.

What to expect?

The line-up of experts features a number of familiar faces involved in projects that the EHF supports, including Dr Stefan Walzel of the German Sport University Cologne, Carlos Prieto of Share & Play and Alex Gehrer, EHF Beach Handball lecturer.

Also making an appearance is Ole Bruun Andersen from GOALCHA and iCoachKids project director Sergio Lara-Bercial.

Check out the full program of experts by clicking here.

The summit is open to welcoming all specialists from the grassroots world in handball to talk at the event, so if you are also interested in sharing your knowledge and would like to be part of the event, please email Vincent Schweiger at the EHF for further information on how to get involved.

Those interested can already share and get involved in the summit on social media, using the hashtag #EHOS and following the official Instagram account of the event.