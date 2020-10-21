Round 5 of the EHF Champions League Men starts with a bang on Wednesday night, with the Match of the Week, Aalborg vs THW Kiel, first up. A total of six clashes are on the schedule for this round, with all matches to be streamed live on EHFTV.com.

Match of the Week sees Aalborg aiming to defend their perfect record as they host THW Kiel at 18:45 CEST on Wednesday night

one further match takes place on Wednesday night: the classic derby Zagreb vs Celje, at 20:45 CEST

round closes with four games on Thursday night: Meshkov Brest vs Szeged at 18:45 CEST; Kielce vs PSG, Vardar vs Porto and Flensburg vs Elverum at 20:45 CEST

Following their strong start, Aalborg are feeling very confident this season, and have no hesitation stating publicly that they feel no opponent is out of reach.

Chris O'Reilly caught up with Aalborg line player Magnus Saugstrup ahead of the MOTW, speaking about this confidence and much more. Saugstrup is currently the second top scorer in the competition, with 23 goals. Read the feature here.

Let's dive in to the Match of the Week! Here are some key facts about the upcoming clash between Aalborg and Kiel.

Aalborg Håndbold have won their first four matches in the EHF Champions League 2020/21 – their best ever start to a season

THW Kiel have collected four points from three games so far

dating to last season, Aalborg are on a five-match winning streak in the Champions League – the longest in the club’s history

Kiel won three of the four previous matches against Aalborg, and the other ended in a draw. The Danish side have never won a European cup match vs the German powerhouse

Kiel’s Sander Sagosen faces his former club, having played for Aalborg from 2014 to 2017 before joining PSG. It will be Sagosen’s fifth Champions League match against Aalborg. He won the previous four with PSG

two generations of Danish goalkeepers clash in the MOTW: Kiel’s experienced Niklas Landin meets Aalborg’s talented 23-year-old Simon Gade

Landin has just returned from knee surgery; Sagosen is also back for Kiel after a minor injury

Kiel are ranked third in the all-time Champions League standings, with 195 wins, 20 draws and 78 defeats from their 293 matches

Aalborg are competing in their sixth Champions League season and have so far played 66 matches (21 wins, 7 draws, 38 defeats)

WEDNESDAY 21 OCTOBER

We are back with the EHF Champions League Men! Here's what's coming up over the next two days of round 5 action.