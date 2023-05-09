Graz ready for stellar performances

In October 2022, 37 teams embarked on a journey through qualifications and 12 of them sailed to the group phase alongside four directly seeded teams. Through 56 matches we have seen easy wins, last-minute drama, unbelievable comebacks and fighting spirit, all coming from players who are living handball through sweat and pain, gaining experience and making new memories with their teams.

Even though it is not always easy to single out just a few and put them under the spotlight, there are always players who outdo themselves in the competition. Here are some of them.

Goal-getter: Annika Lott (Thüringer HC)

Left back Annika Lott is the third-ranked top scorer of the competition, and alongside Elma Halilcevic from Nykøbing, in the hunt for the top scorer award. The rising star of Germany's women's handball has netted 56 times in the competition.

Lott's main power is her versatility in being able to play on all back court positions, making her an important part of her team’s attack. Not only does she score with ease, but she is also a playmaker with 30 assists in the tournament so far.

Is Annika Lott an amazing player 🌟 or a cold goalscorer robot 🤖 ? 😨😍 #ehfel pic.twitter.com/VOg00DdK7J — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) March 9, 2023

Counter-attack specialist: Elma Halilcevic (Nykøbing Falster Håndbold)

If you are looking for explosiveness, audacity and a runner, just ask for Elma Halilcevic. The young left wing is Nykøbing's secret weapon. The Danish side scored 239 goals in eight matches and 49 of those came from Halilcevic, leaving her in the race for the top scorer award. The interesting part – 29 of those goals came from counter-attacks.

One of the biggest talents in Danish handball in recent years, Halilcevic is joining domestic rivals and current EHF Champions League Women quarter-finalists Odense Håndbold next sason. Halilcevic will therefore have an even bigger motive to net a plethora of goals in Graz and say farewell in style.

Elma Halilcevic could teach some cornerbacks in the @NFL a thing or two about intercepting the ball. #ehfel pic.twitter.com/ZMe4XTWgGq — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 5, 2023



Leaders: Alina Grijseels and Dana Bleckmann (BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund paved the way to Graz with a huge comeback against Neptunes de Nantes. The French side, the winner of the inaugural EHF Finals in 2021, had a nine-goal lead after the first leg but Dortmund overcame the deficit and won by a single goal on aggregate. Key to that victory was team captain Alina Grijseels, who produced nine goals and six assists, including the last-gasp goal that took her team to Graz.

Grijseels' leadership has become even more important since the departure of Kelly Dulfer, and as a true playmaker, she has helped her team with 34 goals and 25 assists during the season. The 27-year-old centre back has great communication and game flow with the left back Dana Bleckmann. Bleckmann is BVB's top scorer with 35 goals, and her experience and recognisable shots are the reason why she takes the spotlight alongside Grijseels.

WATCH: Accuracy ✅

Determination ✅

Speed ✅



This is Alina Grijseels!#ehfel pic.twitter.com/sJfAdcQ7qo — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) January 8, 2023

Shot-stopper: Jessica Ryde (Ikast Handbold)

It is hard to pick just one goalkeeper ahead of the EHF Finals. From the top five list, four of them will stand between the posts in Graz – Jessica Ryde, Irma Schjött, Yara Ten Holte and Cecilie Greve. All are above 33 per cent save efficiency.

However, the queen of saves is Ikast's Ryde. The 28-year-old goalkeeper shone in her sixth season in the club, saving 73 shots at an astonishing 41 per cent save ratio. When you have a goalkeeper like her and a strong defence it is no wonder Ikast have the best defence in the competition, conceding only 188 goals in total since the start of the group phase.

They say February is the month of love, and we definitely LOVE seeing saves like this 🥰



Jessica Ryde defending ⚔️ the goal for Ikast Handbold 👏🏼#ehfel pic.twitter.com/p4WhLKQw3j — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 12, 2023

Anticipators: Annika Lott and Anika Niederweiser (Thüringer HC)

Reading the game: that is something you start to learn on your first day on a handball court. The Thüringer duo Annika Lott and Anika Niederweiser are very good at reading their opponents. Not only Lott is a top scorer, but she also has 11 blocks and 15 steals. Centre back Niederweiser added another 12 blocks while showing her defensive skills, and stole the ball eight times from the hands of the opponent.

Left back power: Ingvild Bakkerud and Julie Scaglione (Ikast Handbold)

Ikast are the only unbeaten team this season, securing their place in their third consecutive EHF Finals. One of the best left back duos scored 70 goals on the road so far – Ingvild Bakkerud and EHF ‘Respect Your Talent' alumni Julie Scaglione. Scgalione is one of the biggest talents in her team and at just 18 years old she has displayed excellent maturity and great handball knowledge. Her 30 goals are in perfect combination with the 40 scored by the experienced Bakkerud.

The perfect combination of youth and experience, with the fast pace usually imposed by Ikast, Bakkerud and Scaglione will be a tough nut to crack for the opponents waiting on the season finale in Graz.