Graz ready for stellar performances
The EHF European League Women 2022/23 season is soon to be over, with the champions set to be crowed in the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz on 14 May. The EHF Finals Women 2023 will play host to the magic of handball, the eruption of emotions and some of Europe’s best players aiming for another set of stellar performances.
In October 2022, 37 teams embarked on a journey through qualifications and 12 of them sailed to the group phase alongside four directly seeded teams. Through 56 matches we have seen easy wins, last-minute drama, unbelievable comebacks and fighting spirit, all coming from players who are living handball through sweat and pain, gaining experience and making new memories with their teams.
Even though it is not always easy to single out just a few and put them under the spotlight, there are always players who outdo themselves in the competition. Here are some of them.
Goal-getter: Annika Lott (Thüringer HC)
Left back Annika Lott is the third-ranked top scorer of the competition, and alongside Elma Halilcevic from Nykøbing, in the hunt for the top scorer award. The rising star of Germany's women's handball has netted 56 times in the competition.
Lott's main power is her versatility in being able to play on all back court positions, making her an important part of her team’s attack. Not only does she score with ease, but she is also a playmaker with 30 assists in the tournament so far.
Counter-attack specialist: Elma Halilcevic (Nykøbing Falster Håndbold)
If you are looking for explosiveness, audacity and a runner, just ask for Elma Halilcevic. The young left wing is Nykøbing's secret weapon. The Danish side scored 239 goals in eight matches and 49 of those came from Halilcevic, leaving her in the race for the top scorer award. The interesting part – 29 of those goals came from counter-attacks.
One of the biggest talents in Danish handball in recent years, Halilcevic is joining domestic rivals and current EHF Champions League Women quarter-finalists Odense Håndbold next sason. Halilcevic will therefore have an even bigger motive to net a plethora of goals in Graz and say farewell in style.
Leaders: Alina Grijseels and Dana Bleckmann (BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)
BV Borussia 09 Dortmund paved the way to Graz with a huge comeback against Neptunes de Nantes. The French side, the winner of the inaugural EHF Finals in 2021, had a nine-goal lead after the first leg but Dortmund overcame the deficit and won by a single goal on aggregate. Key to that victory was team captain Alina Grijseels, who produced nine goals and six assists, including the last-gasp goal that took her team to Graz.
Grijseels' leadership has become even more important since the departure of Kelly Dulfer, and as a true playmaker, she has helped her team with 34 goals and 25 assists during the season. The 27-year-old centre back has great communication and game flow with the left back Dana Bleckmann. Bleckmann is BVB's top scorer with 35 goals, and her experience and recognisable shots are the reason why she takes the spotlight alongside Grijseels.
Shot-stopper: Jessica Ryde (Ikast Handbold)
It is hard to pick just one goalkeeper ahead of the EHF Finals. From the top five list, four of them will stand between the posts in Graz – Jessica Ryde, Irma Schjött, Yara Ten Holte and Cecilie Greve. All are above 33 per cent save efficiency.
However, the queen of saves is Ikast's Ryde. The 28-year-old goalkeeper shone in her sixth season in the club, saving 73 shots at an astonishing 41 per cent save ratio. When you have a goalkeeper like her and a strong defence it is no wonder Ikast have the best defence in the competition, conceding only 188 goals in total since the start of the group phase.
Anticipators: Annika Lott and Anika Niederweiser (Thüringer HC)
Reading the game: that is something you start to learn on your first day on a handball court. The Thüringer duo Annika Lott and Anika Niederweiser are very good at reading their opponents. Not only Lott is a top scorer, but she also has 11 blocks and 15 steals. Centre back Niederweiser added another 12 blocks while showing her defensive skills, and stole the ball eight times from the hands of the opponent.
Left back power: Ingvild Bakkerud and Julie Scaglione (Ikast Handbold)
Ikast are the only unbeaten team this season, securing their place in their third consecutive EHF Finals. One of the best left back duos scored 70 goals on the road so far – Ingvild Bakkerud and EHF ‘Respect Your Talent' alumni Julie Scaglione. Scgalione is one of the biggest talents in her team and at just 18 years old she has displayed excellent maturity and great handball knowledge. Her 30 goals are in perfect combination with the 40 scored by the experienced Bakkerud.
The perfect combination of youth and experience, with the fast pace usually imposed by Ikast, Bakkerud and Scaglione will be a tough nut to crack for the opponents waiting on the season finale in Graz.
Working the line: Emma Olsson (BV Borussia 09 Dortmund) and Nikita van der Vliet (Nykøbing Falster Håndbold)
Some may say line players have one of the toughest jobs in the squad. It is not all about scoring but also about exploiting gaps and weaknesses in the opponents’ defence, guarding the position and working closely with the back court line with full concentration on balance and rotation.
BVB's Emma Olsson was fighting strong on the line, finding a way to trick the defence and score 25 times. This makes her team the third top scorer and leaves her as the most efficient line player still in the competition. Taking into account her defensive efforts, it is no wonder why Olsson is the key to BVB's play.
Switching over to Nykøbing, Nikita van der Vliet is dangerous in both ways. The young line player works well with centre back Mia Solberg, finding a way to hide and be in the right spot. Her offensive performance is visible through 15 goals and eight assists, while in defence van der Vliet is very good at reading the game to stop her opponents’ efforts.
