First-ever national derby a possibility for EHF FINAL4 Women

0 teams arrive unbeaten at Budapest this year. Vipers were defeated twice, Györ and Esbjerg three times, and FTC lost seven matches on their way to the EHF FINAL4

0 draws occurred in the quarter-finals, but there were three home and five away victories

1 - for the first time ever since the implementation of the Women’s EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, two teams from the same country are part of it: Györ and FTC from Hungary

1 – for the first time, FTC qualified for the EHF FINAL4, which will take place next door to their home arena

1 team have won the EHF Champions League Women three times in a row: Györ, from 2017 until 2019. Vipers have the chance to do the same after winning the trophy in 2021 and 2022

1 goal was the closest overall margin in the quarter-finals: FTC beat Metz Handball 59:58 in aggregate

2 teams which qualified for the EHF FINAL4 made it through the play-offs (Esbjerg and FTC). Vipers and Györ directly qualified for the quarter-finals. Esbjerg won all four knock-out matches

2 former Champions League winners, representing seven trophies, are still part of the competition: Vipers (2021, 2022) and Györ (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019)

2 teams from Bucharest qualified for the quarter-finals, both failed to progress: CSM Bucuresti (against Esbjerg) and CS Rapid Bucuresti (against Vipers)

2 previous EHF FINAL4 participants were eliminated in the quarter-finals: 2016 winners CSM, and Metz

2 players – Jovanka Radicevic and Cristina Neagu – scored their 1,000th Champions League goals during the group phase

2 players still in the competition could win their seventh trophies: Katrine Lunde (Vipers) and Nora Mørk (Esbjerg). Last year, they tied the record for the largest number of titles in history for a single player with current WHC Buducnost BEMAX coach Bojana Popovic and Ausra Fridrikas