Last 16 could be fully booked after round 9

The last four available tickets to the knockout phase could be booked by teams from groups C and D – the only groups where the top four has not been determined yet.

In group C, La Rioja can secure their place in the knockout phase. In order to do so, however, the Spanish side must beat Nexe while also hoping that last-ranked PAUC defeat Velenje.

In the wide-open group D, Sporting, Pelister and Kadetten could lock up the top four as Athens and Tatabánya would be left behind in that scenario.

Apart from the question which teams advance to the Last 16, the final two rounds of the group phase are also crucial to set the final standings in each group. Those standings determine which teams will play against each other in the first knockout round.

GROUP A

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs Pfadi Winterthur (SUI)
Tuesday 1 March, 18:45 CET

thanks to the 30:27 victory at Winterthur, Fenix qualified for the Last 16 while Pfadi went out of the race for the knockout phase

Fenix have 10 points but cannot finish second anymore as they lose the head-to-head comparison to both Plock and Füchse

Toulouse have qualified for a European knockout phase for the first time since 1999, when they reached the quarter-final of the Cup Winners’ Cup

two former Serbian internationals face as coaches: Goran Cvetkovic (Winterthur) and Danjiel Andelkovic (Toulouse)

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Irun qualified for the Last 16 last week despite their clear 35:23 defeat against Füchse

Berlin are on 14 points after eight games; Bidasoa are ranked fourth with six points

Irun have a slim chance to finish in third place: Fenix must lose twice and Irun must beat Füchse this week and Fenix by at least three goals next week

Irun head coach Jacobo Cuétara: “It is a nice challenge against one of the best teams in Europe and the world. We have already qualified, we don't have any type of pressure and it is just about enjoying being in one of the biggest competitions in the world”

Füchse share the lead with Plock – and both teams will meet in round 10 next week

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Tatran Presov (SVK)

