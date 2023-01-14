EHF EURO
Great Britain and Cyprus record big wins
The second day of EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers Phase 1 in Baku saw Great Britain and Cyprus earn convincing wins over Azerbaijan and Malta respectively. The four-team tournament reaches its climax tomorrow with three teams still in contention for the single qualification place to the Promotion Round.
Malta 26:47 Cyprus
- Malta took the lead twice in the early exchanges, but the 3:3 score line was the last time the two sides were level
- a 6:0 run put Cyprus in the driving seat and they were in complete control from then on, twice leading by twelve in the first half which ended 12:23
- six goals conceded in the opening ten minutes of the second half was an improvement for Malta, but only three goals of their own quashed any comeback hopes
- Cyprus ended the contest with a 4:0 run which could be crucial come the end of Qualifiers Phase 1, as they lead the standings with a superior goal difference
- Christos Argyrou top scored for Cyprus with 9, Jacques Seifert netted 6 for Malta, who are now eliminated
Great Britain 39:22 Azerbaijan
- level with Cyprus on three points are Great Britain, who turned a 1:1 score into 6:1 in the opening minutes against hosts Azerbaijan
- Azerbaijan closed the gap to three, but that was as close as they came to getting back into the match and by half-time, Great Britain led 16:8
- the second thirty minutes began with the sides exchanging goals before Britain turned on the style, increasing the lead at a steady rate. The final score was in fact the biggest margin of the whole game, as Azerbaijan failed to score for the final six minutes
- Christopher White scored 10 from 10 attempts, Oleg Georgiyevski replied with 9 for the hosts
- Great Britain, who have never progressed beyond the first stage of EHF EURO qualification, can do so by beating Malta tomorrow and bettering Cyprus' goal difference, which they currently trail by four goals
- Azerbaijan can still qualify if they beat Cyprus and Malta shock Great Britain