Brest get back to winning ways and eliminate Most

GROUP A

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 30:46 (14:22)

Brest had the best scoring outing in their history in the EHF Champions League Women, beating the 41-goal performance set against Dortmund in September 2020

the French side came only one goal shy of beating the competition record for the number of goals scored in a single match, which is still held by Vardar, who had a 47-goal outing against Krim in March 2015

goalkeeper Julie Foggea had an outstanding first half, saving 10 shots, for a 41% save efficiency, constantly frustrating Most’s attack, whose efficiency was down to 39% after the first 30 minutes

this was Most’s 14th loss in a row, edging closer to the record losing streak in the history of the EHF Champions League Women, 16 matches, set by Krim between 2014 and 2016

the French side has now leapfrogged Krim in the standings, jumping to sixth place, the last play-off spot, boasting a one-point advantage against the Slovenian side

Most concede yet another loss due to defence

When the attacks with the second and third lowest number of goals scored so far in the first 10 rounds of the EHF Champions League Women meet, the expectation is to have a low-scoring game, especially as Most conceded their lowest number of goals this season in the first match against Brest, 32.

The French side pulled no punches and had scored 32 goals by the 43rd minute, as they excelled in attack, beating their previous record of goals scored in a match in the premier European competition, in a thorough win, where Most only led for the first seven minutes. The hosts have now conceded 452 goals in their first 11 matches, an average of 41.1 goals per match, a figure way too big to be competitive in this arena.