Odense and Ludwigsburg clinch big wins in first leg of play-offs

HB Ludwigsburg delivered a bitter blow to Krim Mercator Ljubljana with an outstanding defensive performance, which saw the German side clinch a 31:21 win. Meanwhile Odense Håndbold beat Storhamar Handball Elite 33:20, and have a return leg at home next week to look forward to.

Krim conceded their second double-digit loss this season against Ludwigsburg, scoring the joint lowest number of goals in the European premium competition since 19 against Odense in January 2022

Ludwigsburg’s Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc gave birth three months ago, and she returned for the first time this season in the European premium competition, with the 40-year-old back scoring two goals

Odense are close to their third consecutive quarter-finals spot, after a dominating 33:20 win against Storhamar

this was the largest win in an EHF Champions League Women quarter-final match since Györi Audi ETO KC beat Brest by a 12-goal margin, 35:23, in 2021/22

Odense’s Thale Rushfeldt Deila scored nine goals and was the match’s top scorer

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

HB Ludwigsburg (GER) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 31:21 (14:10)

Ludwigsburg had only one win against Krim throughout their mutual meetings in the European premium competition, but the German champions made a big step towards the quarter-finals with a commanding victory over the Slovenian side. The pivotal moment was the start of the second half, when Krim needed eight minutes and seven seconds to score as Ludwigsburg went on a 7:0 unanswered run. Krim entered the game on a three-match unbeaten streak, but looked uninspired and with a meagre 33 per cent attacking efficiency, they have a huge task ahead of them to return to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2021/22.