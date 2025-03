Greek top duo awaits tough tasks

Greece is the only country to be represented by more than one team in the EHF European Cup Men quarter-finals this season. Greece’s top duo AEK Athens HC and Olympiacos SFP are dominating in the domestic league, with the former taking 20 wins from 20 games and Olympiacos suffering only two defeats, both against AEK Athens HC.

In the previous season, both teams were in different European competitions — while Olympiacos went to the EHF European Cup final, AEK Athens had to end their international journey after the EHF European League group matches.

Will both prevail in the quarter-finals?

