Grijseels: “We have to keep our feet on the ground”

ehfeuro.eurohandball.com: First 21:23 against Spain, then 36:28 against Netherlands – what has happened in the 48 hours in-between?

Alina Grijseels: “We said: ‘We leave Podgorica behind, as we are in Skopje now, we start at zero again, we have nothing to lose’ – and this is how we played against Netherlands: without any pressure. We knew before that on a perfect day we can beat them, and exactly that happened on Friday.”

ehfeuro.eurohandball.com: Is it all about mental stability and confidence?

Alina Grijseels: “The flow was missing in our previous matches, and we could not gain confidence. On Friday, we were cool, did not get overwhelmed by the initial Dutch hectic. Our goalkeeper Katharina Filter saved some important shots, we came into this flow and finally we took a really deserved victory.”

ehfeuro.eurohandball.com: You top almost all German team stats, and even some overall EHF EURO rankings. How important is Alina Grijseels for the team?

Alina Grijseels: “Those stats do not mean that much to me. If I could choose, I would have carried four points to the main round and not score any goal. Of course, I am happy about my performance and that I am somehow one of the leaders in the team, this is my demand. It is insignificant who scores the goals or gives an assist to a goal. We have many players, who take the responsibility.”

ehfeuro.eurohandball.com: You are one of two team captains – how do you share the load with Emily Bölk?

Alina Grijseels: “It is not only about us. We have many key players, like Xenia Smits or Jule Maidhoff, who showed an outstanding match against Netherlands as for the first time we could put pressure from the right back position, or goalkeeper Kathi Filter. We try to spread the workload on as many shoulders as possible.”