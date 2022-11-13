Malovic: “We always play with hearts and emotions”

One of Montenegro’s biggest assets in the preliminary round on home ground were their fans, now in Skopje the situation will be different for the EHF EURO 2012 champions.

“Not so many fans will travel here, but we always play with hearts. We are on fire and have a special energy and emotions – so I do not think, we have a problem with playing without our fans. We still have reserves. We were happy to feel those emotions, and now we still have it in mind,” Malovic. said.

“In Podgorica, the fans were responsible for 50 percent of our success, we were flying on their wings. It was a really special feeling for the whole team. Thanks to them, we arrived in Skopje with a big confidence.”

The main round started in Skopje with victories for Germany and Romania, throwing the group wide open, leaving all six teams with at least a mathematical chance to reach the semi-finals.

But Malovic is not thinking that much about this constellation: “There were surprising results in the first matches, but we do not think about other teams, we do not calculate. We are only focusing on our tasks and not on anything else. And we do not think about what might happen in future, only about the next match.”

With 12 goals, Malovic is the third-best scorer of Montenegro this tournament, behind Jovanka Radicevic (20) and Djurdjina Jaukovic (17).

“We have more options in the back court as Djurdjina and Milena are back. They have experience and bring confidence”, Malovic said.