EHF Congress 2021 - Live!
- 15th EHF Congress held in Vienna across Friday and Saturday
- A new President and Executive Committee to be elected
- 53 positions to be filled from 139 nominations from 38 federations
- Congress slogan 'European Handball Future'
- Saturday brings motion decisions and awards
- All times CEST
10:15
It's reports time. And that means we get the latest updates from the President, Secretary General, the Executive Committee plus the following commissions.
- the Competitions Commission
- the Methods Commission
- the Beach Handball Commission
- the EHF Court of Handball
- the EHF Court of Appeal
- the EHF Court of Arbitration Council
- the Nations Board Men
- the Women’s Handball Board
- the Comptrollers
All of the commissions' reports can be read inside a brochure, which was published especially for this congress. Want to read it? You can - just click on the article below. There's a host of interesting updates covering a broad range of topics.
10:00
Malta in the house! Nice to have you with us, as always.
09:40
In total 41 European federations are in Vienna - with a number also watching from home. Among those in the Austrian capital is the President of the Spanish handball federation.
Paco Blázquez García has tweeted: "We started the Congress in Vienna. Two days of intense work to lay the foundations for the future of handball throughout Europe, with the aim that our sport continues to grow and be a reference."
09:35
For a full in-depth look at what to expect today, take a look at the news article below. The headline facts is that today 139 nominations have been received for the 53 positions that can be voted for in today's elections.
09:20
Among the opening speeches, there have been some kind words from IHF President Hassan Moustafa and from Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, who both sing the praises of the organisation of the EHF's recent tournaments, including the Women's EHF EURO 2020.
09:05
We're underway in Vienna with some opening words from EHF President who says, inside a room which is socially distanced, "that although we are apart in the room it feels that there is not much distance between us. It's important that people wanted to meet and talk to each other again."
09:00
Good morning and welcome to Vienna. It's day one of the 15th EHF Congress and to say today is a busy and important day in the future of European handball is an understatement. A host of decisions will be made over the next eight hours, including the election of a new EHF President at approximately 14:00 CEST.
We'll be covering everything live as it happens with breaking news of all election results as well as quotes from the people that matter most. We're also producing content across social media so if you are too and you'd like to get involved, use the hashtag #ehfcongress.
Here's what's on the menu today...