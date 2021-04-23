EHF Congress 2021 - Live!

09:20

Among the opening speeches, there have been some kind words from IHF President Hassan Moustafa and from Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, who both sing the praises of the organisation of the EHF's recent tournaments, including the Women's EHF EURO 2020.

09:05

We're underway in Vienna with some opening words from EHF President who says, inside a room which is socially distanced, "that although we are apart in the room it feels that there is not much distance between us. It's important that people wanted to meet and talk to each other again."

09:00

Good morning and welcome to Vienna. It's day one of the 15th EHF Congress and to say today is a busy and important day in the future of European handball is an understatement. A host of decisions will be made over the next eight hours, including the election of a new EHF President at approximately 14:00 CEST.

We'll be covering everything live as it happens with breaking news of all election results as well as quotes from the people that matter most. We're also producing content across social media so if you are too and you'd like to get involved, use the hashtag #ehfcongress.

Here's what's on the menu today...