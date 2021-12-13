Bid process to host EHF Finals Women 2022 has opened

The second season of the EHF European League Women has started with a bunch of big-name clubs. But only four of them can make it to the EHF Finals Women, which is scheduled for 14/15 May 2022.

The EHF Finals Women is a two-day event, gathering the four quarter-final winners to decide who gets the trophy of Europe’s second-tier club competition, a year after Les Neptunes de Nantes became the winners of the inaugural edition in 2021.

The EHF European League Women was introduced in the 2020/21 season, replacing the Women’s EHF Cup with a new competition format, corporate identity, and trophy.

One of most appealing changes was the addition of the EHF Finals Women 2021, which marked the first time that a four-team final tournament was held for the women’s second-tier competition.

The first edition of the tournament in Baia Mare, Romania, proved a huge success.

Bidding process to host EHF Finals Women 2022 opens

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have now opened the bidding process for the EHF Finals Women 2022.

The bid is open for participating clubs and their federations, but also to agencies or arenas linked to a club and interested in taking over the hosting.

The EHF Finals Women 2022 provides a unique opportunity to highlight some of the best European women’s club handball has to offer, with the EHF European League Women developed into a resounding success already in its second season.

The two-day showdown in 14/15 May 2022 is set to open a quartet of marquee events in continental club handball, followed by the EHF Finals Men (28/29 May 2022), DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (4/5 June 2022), and EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne (18/19 June 2022).

Deadline for applications on 13 January 2022

Interested clubs or their related partners are invited to submit a concept, ideas, and a proposal for the hosting of the EHF Finals Women 2022. Their bid should also include information on the planned organisational structure, links with local authorities, or national and international partners.

The bidding process will close on 13 January 2022, before the EHF Executive Committee will decide on the host.

The bidding documents have to submitted to the EHF resp. EHF Marketing GmbH as the federation’s responsible arm for the marketing of the event.

A bid book and further information is available from EHF Marketing GmbH through Lisa Wiederer (lwiederer@ehfmarketing.com) and from the EHF through Markus Glaser (glaser@eurohandball.com).