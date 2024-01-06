Group leaders Györ and Esbjerg start 2024 with home wins
The EHF Champions League Women is back in action, and on Saturday, both Györi Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg solidified their positions in their respective groups, beating the last-placed teams IK Sävehof and MKS Zagliebe Lubin.
In the two other matches, Krim Mercator Ljubljana snatched a last-gasp win against CS Rapid Bucuresti, while Brest Bretagne Handball secured a comfortable win over DVSC Schaeffler.
We were looking good on the defensive side of the ball from the very first whistle. We were focused, and despite Sävehof managed to close the gap a bit in the end, I'm overall satisfied with this performance and the win in the end.
We knew that we were in for a tough game against Györ. We are a young team and the most important thing is to draw conclusions and learn.. It is difficult to be happy with the experience you gained following a loss, but that's how it is. We're positive about the future.
Some bits of the match were good, other were messy. All in all, we are satisfied with two points that are bringing us closer to our goal and that is to finish the group phase on one of the top two spots. We know it's going to be difficult, but we've got a two-point advantage with five more games left to play, and we'll do our best to reach our goal.
Every match is both an experience and a lesson for us. Our main problem today was our defense clearly, as we were giving their backs way too much space. We've got to focus on analyzing the match and getting better.