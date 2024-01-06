Group leaders Györ and Esbjerg start 2024 with home wins

The opponents were levelled having seven points each before the clash, and their game proved to be by far the most exciting one in the Saturday programme of the EHF Champions League Women. Each side could have snatched a win today, but it was Krim who earned two points as Jovanka Radicevic scored the winner in the last second. Actually, it was only the Slovenian team's second lead in the game, after they were up 2:1 in the opening minutes. Rapid had a slight advantage for the biggest part of the encounter, but they were unable to pull away by more than two goals. Two minutes from full-time, Romanians were still in front 24:23, but Itana Grbic equalized, while Radicevic in the end secured her team an important victory.