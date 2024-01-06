20240106

Group leaders Györ and Esbjerg start 2024 with home wins

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
06 January 2024, 20:10

The EHF Champions League Women is back in action, and on Saturday, both Györi Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg solidified their positions in their respective groups, beating the last-placed teams IK Sävehof and MKS Zagliebe Lubin.

In the two other matches,  Krim Mercator Ljubljana snatched a last-gasp win against CS Rapid Bucuresti, while Brest Bretagne Handball secured a comfortable win over DVSC Schaeffler.

  • Györi Audi ETO KC, who are the only team with a perfect record in the competition, extended their winning streak to nine matches, defeating IK Sävehof 39:20
  • Team Esbjerg now have seven straight victories under their belt, and they've managed to make another step towards quarter-finals beating MKS Zaglebie Lubin 32:26
  • both Sävehof and Lubin failed to take their first points in the tournament, as they continue to sit on the bottom of their groups
  • Kristine Breistøl scored Esbjerg's 2,500th goal in the EHF Champions League in the 13th minute of the match against Lubin (Danish team now has 2,525 goals)
  • Brest Bretagne Handball took their 40th win in the continental top flight, beating DVSC Schaeffler 38:28
  • Jovanka Radicevic's last-second goal secured Krim Mercator Ljubljana a narrow 25:24 win against CS Rapid Bucuresti

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP A

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs IK Sävehof 39:20 (19:7)

Györ opened their season with a nine-match winning streak for the third time in the history, as their defence - the best in the competition so far, allowed only 20 goals against Sävehof. With nine wins in a row, Györ remain the only unbeaten team and the only side with a perfect record, as all their outfield players all scored at least one goal, while goalkeeper Silje Solberg-Oesthassel had a magnificent first half with 13 saves stopping 65% of shots heading her way. On the other hand, Sävehof conceded 39 goals and their opponents had a 78% shooting efficiency, with the second-best goalkeeper in terms of saves, Johanna Bundsen, finishing the match without a single save.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Kristiansen Crop
We were looking good on the defensive side of the ball from the very first whistle. We were focused, and despite Sävehof managed to close the gap a bit in the end, I'm overall satisfied with this performance and the win in the end.






Veronica Egebakken Kristiansen
Left back, Györi Audi ETO KC
20240106 ETO Savehof S
We knew that we were in for a tough game against Györ. We are a young team and the most important thing is to draw conclusions and learn.. It is difficult to be happy with the experience you gained following a loss, but that's how it is. We're positive about the future.
Ida Sembe
Right wing, IK Sävehof

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) 38:28 (19:14)

Brest finally took their first home win in the EHF Champions League Women this season, beating DVS Schaeffler by 10 goals. The teams were tied in the standings with seven points each before the match, but the difference between them on the court was quite evident. Brest somewhat struggled early in the game, but managed to take control of it soon establishing a five-goal lead already at the half. The French team did well in attack, scoring from all angles. Alexandrina Cabral Barbosa, Valeria Maslova and Paulina Coatanea were on fire, combining for 22 of 38 Brest's goals in the game. After the break, this lethal trio continued to push the hosts to a comfortable and well-deserved victory, as Schaeffler failed to find any solutions.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP B

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin 32:26 (19:11)

Dealing Lubin their ninth loss in a row, Esbjerg sealed their eighth win in a row in the EHF Champions League Women and their 19th win in a row in all competitions, consolidating their position on top of Group B. Once again, Lubin, who have conceded the largest number of goals this season in the European top competition with 317 – or 35.2 on average, proved to be unable to stop Esbjerg. Left back Kristine Breistøl scored four goals, becoming the top goal-scorer of the season with a 54-goal tally. In the second half however, Zaglebie delivered their best performance in the competition so far, in the end celebrating 15:13 in the second half.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Jensen Crop
Some bits of the match were good, other were messy. All in all, we are satisfied with two points that are bringing us closer to our goal and that is to finish the group phase on one of the top two spots. We know it's going to be difficult, but we've got a two-point advantage with five more games left to play, and we'll do our best to reach our goal.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
Michalak Crop
Every match is both an experience and a lesson for us. Our main problem today was our defense clearly, as we were giving their backs way too much space. We've got to focus on analyzing the match and getting better.
Daria Michalak
Left wing, MKS Zaglebie Lubin

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 25:24 (11:12)

The opponents were levelled having seven points each before the clash, and their game proved to be by far the most exciting one in the Saturday programme of the EHF Champions League Women. Each side could have snatched a win today, but it was Krim who earned two points as Jovanka Radicevic scored the winner in the last second. Actually, it was only the Slovenian team's second lead in the game, after they were up 2:1 in the opening minutes. Rapid had a slight advantage for the biggest part of the encounter, but they were unable to pull away by more than two goals. Two minutes from full-time, Romanians were still in front 24:23, but Itana Grbic equalized, while Radicevic in the end secured her team an important victory.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240106 Team Esbjerg MKS Zaglebie Lubin 16 Milling (2)
Niels Husted
20240106 Team Esbjerg MKS Zaglebie Lubin Coach Jensen
Niels Husted
20240106 ETO Savehof S
Aniko Kovacs
20240106 ETO Savehof 21
Aniko Kovacs
Whatsapp Image 2024 01 06 At 20.21.45
Olivier Stephan
Krim Mercator Ljubljana Vs CS Rapid Bucuresti MAL9861 AM
Kolektiff Images
Krim Mercator Ljubljana Vs CS Rapid Bucuresti NT30639 NT
Kolektiff Images
Krim Mercator Ljubljana Vs CS Rapid Bucuresti NT30534 NT
Kolektiff Images
20240106 ETO Savehof 5 Celebrate
Aniko Kovacs
Krim Mercator Ljubljana Vs CS Rapid Bucuresti MAL9861 AM (1)
Previous Article LIVE BLOG: Krim take last minute win; Györ stay unbeaten
NFH Storhamar 2 Half 004 7664
Next Article Storhamar win hard-fought Nordic clash, Thüringer victorious on the road

Latest news

More News