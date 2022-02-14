Group phase approaches decision time

As the group phase heads into round 7, the situation in the four groups becomes clearer as more teams can secure their place in the Last 16 while others must avoid early elimination from the race to the knockout phase.

In group A, Orlen Wisla Plock can follow Füchse Berlin to the Last 16 with at least a point against Pfadi Winterthur.

Two teams in group B are under pressure to keep their slim Last 16 hopes alive, as Cocks and Chekhovskie medvedi are on the verge of elimination: everything but a win would put them out of the race for the next phase.

In group C, SC Magdeburg want to maintain their unbeaten status when hosting Gorenje Velenje, who are battling to get into the top four. Things also get tight for PAUC Handball, who are currently on one point and visit third-ranked RK Nexe.

Group D is up for a close finish over the remaining four rounds, with leaders USAM Nimes Gard hosting runners-up HC Eurofarm Pelister, and Grundfos Tatabánya KC facing a must-win game against AEK Athens to keep any Last 16 dreams alive.