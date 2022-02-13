Malaga book semi-final ticket

Defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga became the first semi-finalist of the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22.

In the double-header played on their home court, the Spanish team defeated their Icelandic rivals IBV Vestmannaeyjar 68:50 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

on Saturday, 11 goals from Soledad López lifted Malaga to a 34:23 victory. On Sunday, the Spanish team confirmed their superiority by winning 34:27

the Serbian team ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja edged closer to the semi-finals following a 30:23 home win over HC DAC Dunajská Streda from Slovakia

the HC Galychanka Lviv vs HV 71 match has been postponed, as H71 did not travel to Ukraine due to the advice of the Faroese government

the second-leg encounters are scheduled for 19/20 February

No winner in Spanish derby

In the semi-finals, Malaga will be joined by another Spanish team — the winner of the national derby between Visitelche.com Bm Elche and Rocasa Gran Canaria.

In Elche, both teams had a chance to win, but ultimately settled for a 21:21 draw as Seynabou Mbenge levelled for Rocasa with a last-second goal. This tie remains wide open and everything will be decided in the second leg in Telde next Sunday.