Malaga book semi-final ticket
Defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga became the first semi-finalist of the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22.
In the double-header played on their home court, the Spanish team defeated their Icelandic rivals IBV Vestmannaeyjar 68:50 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.
- on Saturday, 11 goals from Soledad López lifted Malaga to a 34:23 victory. On Sunday, the Spanish team confirmed their superiority by winning 34:27
- the Serbian team ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja edged closer to the semi-finals following a 30:23 home win over HC DAC Dunajská Streda from Slovakia
- the HC Galychanka Lviv vs HV 71 match has been postponed, as H71 did not travel to Ukraine due to the advice of the Faroese government
- the second-leg encounters are scheduled for 19/20 February
No winner in Spanish derby
In the semi-finals, Malaga will be joined by another Spanish team — the winner of the national derby between Visitelche.com Bm Elche and Rocasa Gran Canaria.
In Elche, both teams had a chance to win, but ultimately settled for a 21:21 draw as Seynabou Mbenge levelled for Rocasa with a last-second goal. This tie remains wide open and everything will be decided in the second leg in Telde next Sunday.