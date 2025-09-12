The battle for the Beach Handball Champions Cup 2025 — one of the most coveted titles in continental club beach handball — is approaching fast. With less than five weeks until throw-off, the groups for both the men's and women's events have been announced.

The men's competition includes 16 teams, divided into four groups of four. Among them are the title holders from last year, GRD Leça SPAR — one of three Portuguese teams in the mix. Leça start their title defence in group A against teams from Poland, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

The women's competition also consists of four groups of four, so 16 participants in total. The Danish Beach Handball Dream hope to retain the trophy they won last year when they open their 2025 campaign in group A against French, Polish and British opposition.

photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff