Györ crowned champions in Budapest for the seventh time

01 June 2025, 20:00

Györ's legacy continues to shine as they celebrated their seventh EHF Champions League title Sunday after beating Odense Håndbold 29:27 in the final of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 in Budapest. In the final that tested their composure and strength, the Hungarian giants showcased their resilience and experience to overcome a spirited Odense side.

FINAL

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 29:27 (20:15)

  • Györ were fully motivated from minute 1 — they went to a 6:2 early lead as Odense seemed more nervous than usual
  • Odense's struggle continued — especially in defence, as they could not find a solution for Györ's fast pace — and the Hungarian climbed to a seven-goal lead
  • how to get back from the deficit — bring Katrine Lunde in — three saves out of four attempts and Odense closed the gap to three goals
  • the same feeling remained in the opening minutes of the second half, as Györ fought off all of Odense's attempts to come even closer — and Hatadou Sako delivered important saves in those moments
  • however, it was far from a one-way game, Odense came to 29:27 with two minutes to go but could not make another miracle comeback
  • left back Mie Højlund led Odense with five goals and Katrine Lunde made 12 saves at 43 per cent save efficiency
  • line player Kari Brattset Dale was named the MVP of this edition of the EHF FINAL4, after two great performances in both directions and six goals scored in the final

 

 

The EHF Champions League title stays in Hungary — again

From the first whistle, you could feel the nerves and the noise. Györ opened strong, with line player and the MVP of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025, Kari Bratsett Dale, being crucial in building up the lead, scoring with ease while standing strong in the defence. But Odense did not fold. They pushed forward, trying to mount yet another comeback in Budapest, with the same spirit that carried them through the semi-finals. They wanted to leave their mark in their 100th EHF Champions League Women match. Still, in the final stretch, when every pass felt like a risk and every miss like a disaster, Györ's composure shone.

They were persistent, did not fall under pressure when Odense felt they could close in, and with each goal you could feel the MVM Dome erupt a bit more, as 19,469 fans witnessed the magnificent season end. In their eighth EHF FINAL4 Women final Györi Audi ETO KC were crowned European champions and reconfirmed their status as the most decorated in the history of the competition. And soon, the green confetti came raining down in MVM Dome.

