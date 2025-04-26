Odense celebrate maiden EHF FINAL4 spot; Lekic bids farewell

Odense celebrate maiden EHF FINAL4 spot; Lekic bids farewell

26 April 2025, 18:10

Odense Håndbold made history and became the third Danish side to play in the EHF FINAL4, securing their maiden spot in the business end of the European premium competition, with a 25:24 win on FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria’s court.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 24:25 (14:14)

Odense Håndbold win 52:51 on aggregate

  • after a 27:27 draw in the first leg, Odense delivered a masterclass of a defensive performance, taking a 25:24 win in the second leg, where FTC had a 39 per cent attacking efficiency
  • this is the first time Odense qualify for the EHF FINAL4, having been eliminated in the previous three quarter-finals they played
  • FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria have now gone seven home matches in the quarter-finals without a single win, missing out on an EHF FINAL4 spot once again
  • Odense’s top scorer in the match was centre back Thale Rushfeldt Deila, who scored seven goals, five of which came in the first 10 minutes of the match
  • this was the last match in the EHF Champions League Women for Andrea Lekic, one of the four players who have scored over 1000 goals in the European premium competition, having announced her retirement at the end of the season
  • goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, who signed midseason for Odense Håndbold, has the chance to secure her eighth title in the EHF Champions League Women, improving her own record

 

Odense make history with fantastic display

The doubleheader between FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Odense Håndbold has all the chances to remain an epic one in the history of the European premium competition, as everything was decided in the last minutes, when Odense stood stronger and delivered a 7:4 run to end the match and secure a 25:24 win.

It was a disappointing outing for FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, a team which had their best season so far in history, with 12 wins in the group phase. But FTC could not capitalise on their comeback in the first leg, when they secured a draw, boasting a 39 per cent attacking efficiency, and a 52 per cent shot efficiency.

Goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt, who entered after Katrine Lunde saved only two shots, delivered a clinical performance, constantly frustrating FTC, with 12 saves for a 46 per cent saving efficiency. But FTC will only have to blame their efficiency, with their top scorers missing easy chances time after time.

For Odense, which will have coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad leave after the EHF FINAL4, they finally achieve their dream, securing a spot in Budapest after three eliminations in the quarter-finals, while FTC need to wait one more year for their second appearance in the business end of the competition.

It's small coincidences that made the difference and I think when we had this two-goal lead in the middle of the second half, we could have managed this situation better. They came back too fast. It is like this, I'm really disappointed. I think the girls and Fradi deserved to come to reach the FINAL4.
Allan Heine Pedersen
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
A lot of emotions, it's a crazy feeling and it's a lot of feelings going around the body. I'm so happy and I'm proud of the team. I think we fought a lot and it was a hard game, so it's nice that we kept the calmness and kept going and kept believing in ourselves and in each other. That was so nice.
Althea Reinhardt
Goalkeeper, Odense Håndbold
