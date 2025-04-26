Odense celebrate maiden EHF FINAL4 spot; Lekic bids farewell

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 24:25 (14:14)

Odense Håndbold win 52:51 on aggregate

after a 27:27 draw in the first leg, Odense delivered a masterclass of a defensive performance, taking a 25:24 win in the second leg, where FTC had a 39 per cent attacking efficiency

this is the first time Odense qualify for the EHF FINAL4, having been eliminated in the previous three quarter-finals they played

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria have now gone seven home matches in the quarter-finals without a single win, missing out on an EHF FINAL4 spot once again

Odense’s top scorer in the match was centre back Thale Rushfeldt Deila, who scored seven goals, five of which came in the first 10 minutes of the match

this was the last match in the EHF Champions League Women for Andrea Lekic, one of the four players who have scored over 1000 goals in the European premium competition, having announced her retirement at the end of the season

goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, who signed midseason for Odense Håndbold, has the chance to secure her eighth title in the EHF Champions League Women, improving her own record

Odense make history with fantastic display

The doubleheader between FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Odense Håndbold has all the chances to remain an epic one in the history of the European premium competition, as everything was decided in the last minutes, when Odense stood stronger and delivered a 7:4 run to end the match and secure a 25:24 win.

It was a disappointing outing for FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, a team which had their best season so far in history, with 12 wins in the group phase. But FTC could not capitalise on their comeback in the first leg, when they secured a draw, boasting a 39 per cent attacking efficiency, and a 52 per cent shot efficiency.

Goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt, who entered after Katrine Lunde saved only two shots, delivered a clinical performance, constantly frustrating FTC, with 12 saves for a 46 per cent saving efficiency. But FTC will only have to blame their efficiency, with their top scorers missing easy chances time after time.

For Odense, which will have coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad leave after the EHF FINAL4, they finally achieve their dream, securing a spot in Budapest after three eliminations in the quarter-finals, while FTC need to wait one more year for their second appearance in the business end of the competition.