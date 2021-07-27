Györ and Rostov have most players competing at Olympics

The clubs participating in the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 are well represented in the women’s handball competition at the Olympic Games.

A total of 79 players (44 percent of all 180 players) from 15 of the 16 clubs are currently competing in Tokyo for their respective national team.

Based on the Olympic squad lists provided by the national federations, Györi Audi ETO KC and Rostov-Don lead the way with 11 players each at the Olympics.

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK are the only club without players in Tokyo – though four Montenegrin internationals will arrive at the Turkish club ahead of the new season.

The national teams from Montenegro and Russia have included the most Champions League players in their Olympic squads with 14 each, followed by France and Norway with 12.

All 12 nations – including the non-European contenders Angola, Brazil, Japan, and Korea – have at least one Champions League player at their disposal.

The women’s tournament at the Olympics runs from 25 July through 8 August. Detailed results and playing schedules can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 homepage.