20210727 OLY W Russia Vyakhireva
EHF Champions League

Györ and Rostov have most players competing at Olympics

EHF / Björn Pazen27 July 2021, 12:00

The clubs participating in the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 are well represented in the women’s handball competition at the Olympic Games.

A total of 79 players (44 percent of all 180 players) from 15 of the 16 clubs are currently competing in Tokyo for their respective national team.

Based on the Olympic squad lists provided by the national federations, Györi Audi ETO KC and Rostov-Don lead the way with 11 players each at the Olympics.

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK are the only club without players in Tokyo – though four Montenegrin internationals will arrive at the Turkish club ahead of the new season.

The national teams from Montenegro and Russia have included the most Champions League players in their Olympic squads with 14 each, followed by France and Norway with 12.

All 12 nations – including the non-European contenders Angola, Brazil, Japan, and Korea – have at least one Champions League player at their disposal.

The women’s tournament at the Olympics runs from 25 July through 8 August. Detailed results and playing schedules can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 homepage.

20210727 OLY W Spain Pena

Tokyo 2020 players per DELO EHF Champions League club:

11 players/5 nations: Györi Audi ETO KC (4 NOR, 3 HUN, 2 FRA, 1 KOR, 1 MNE)

11/4: Rostov-Don (7 RUS, 2 FRA, 1 SWE, 1 BRA)

9/2: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (8 HUN, 1 NED)

9/1: Buducnost BEMAX (9 MNE)

7/1: CSKA (7 RUS)

6/4: CSM Bucuresti (2 NED, 2 ESP, 1 ANG, 1 MNE)

6/2: Brest Bretagne Handball (5 FRA, 1 MNE)

5/2: Odense Håndbold (4 NED, 1 JPN)

5/1: Team Esbjerg (5 NOR)

4/3: Krim Mercator Ljubljana (2 BRA, 1 FRA, 1 MNE)

4/3: Metz Handball (2 FRA, 1 BRA, 1 NED)

4/1: Vipers Kristiansand (4 NOR)

3/2: BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (2 NED, 1 ESP)

3/1: IK Sävehof (3 SWE)

2/2: HC Podravka Vegeta (1 ANG, 1 MNE)

0: Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK

20210727 OLY W Netherlands Malestein

DELO EHF Champions League players per Tokyo 2020 team:

14 players/6 clubs: Montenegro

14/2: Russian Olympic Committee

12/5: France

12/3: Norway

11/2: Hungary

10/5: Netherlands

4/4: Brazil

4/3: Spain

4/2: Sweden

2/2: Angola

1/1: Japan

1/1: Korea

All Tokyo 2020 photos courtesy of IHF.

20210727 OLY M Germany Schiller
Previous Article European teams on quarter-final course in Tokyo

Latest news

More News