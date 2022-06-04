Györ clinch record ninth final berth with win against Esbjerg

In front of 14,800 spectators – a record for a women’s handball club match – Györi Audi ETO KC secured a 32:27 win against Team Esbjerg, earning the chance to fight for the trophy on Sunday at the EHF FINAL4.

Györ delivered Esbjerg’s second loss this season, and the Danish side will now feature in the 3/4 placement match, despite their best-ever season in the European premium competition.

EHF FINAL4 SEMI-FINAL

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 32:27 (15:15)

since the introduction of the current format of the competition in the 2013/14 season, Györi Audi ETO KC have qualified to the final six times, winning the competition four times

a 6:2 run deployed by Györ between the 36th and the 42nd minutes was the backbone of their win, with centre back Stine Bredal Oftedal and line player Linn Blohm each scoring twice

Norwegian goalkeeper Silje Solberg had a superb first half for Györ, scoring twice in Esbjerg’s open goal and saving nine shots, for a 39.1 per cent saving efficiency

the Danish side failed to improve their attacking efficiency throughout the game, despite having a strong start, with only 50 per cent of their attacks being converted into goals

the MVP of the last season’s EHF FINAL4, Norwegian back Henny Reistad, was the game’s top scorer, with eight goals, taking her overall tally in the EHF FINAL4 to 38 goals in only five games played

Danish teams which progressed to the EHF FINAL4 are still without a win in three games, after FC Midtjylland lost twice in the 2013/14 season and this game

Esbjerg’s 13-game unbeaten run, dating back to October 2021, a record for the Danish team in the EHF Champions League Women, was stopped by Györ this afternoon

Györ retain the best record for a side in the EHF FINAL4, winning 11 games and dropping only two over the last eight editions of the competition



Goalkeeping masterclass lifts Györ past Esbjerg

There are pivotal moments in a game of handball and this is exactly where Györ excel. Boasting an enormous amount of experience, the Hungarian powerhouses never panicked even when they were down three goals and relied on their stars to make a comeback.

It all started with a pair of saves doubled down by goals from goalkeeper Silje Solberg in the first half, as Györ erased Esbjerg’s lead, with the deadlock still on after 30 minutes.

As Györ were cruising to the win in the second half, Esbjerg mounted a serious comeback, cutting the gap to two goals, 24:22. The Danish side had a penalty, but Ambros Martin stayed ice cold and ushered in goalkeeper Amandine Leynaud.

The former MVP of the EHF FINAL4 in the 2017/18 season announced that these two games in Budapest will be the last in her career. So she decided to bring her A-game, saving Henny Reistad’s penalty and finishing the game with a gigantic saving efficiency, 54 per cent, with six saves from 11 shots faced.

Györ are through to the final once again, for the ninth time in history in the EHF Champions League Women, as Esbjerg crumbled under the pressure in decisive moments.

With a strong team, huge depth and everything clicking at the right point, the Hungarian powerhouse will be favourites once again to clinch the title, irrespective of their opponent – Vipers Kristiansand or Metz Handball.