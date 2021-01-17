Györ salvage a point in Odense

Györi Audi ETO KC were close to ending their glorious 46-game unbeaten run in the DELO EHF Champions League, but ultimately split the points with Odense Håndbold, 32:32.

MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) (18:17)

Györ played their third draw during the season and now have 17 points, while Odense are on 13 points

the first half featured an extremely tight fight, as none of the teams could pull clear by more than two goals

goals by Lois Abbingh and saves by Althea Reinhardt helped Odense to lead 27:23 by the 44 th minute, and later increase it to 30:25

minute, and later increase it to 30:25 Freja Cohrt scored Odense’s last goal of the match more than six minutes from full time to make it 32:29 before Györ scored three unanswered goals in the remaining time

Abbingh became top scorer of the match, with 11 goals; Eduarda Amorim netted seven times for the Hungarian team

Györ’s goalkeepers did not help

While Odense’s goalkeepers Tess Wester and Althea Reinhardt recorded 14 saves combined, their colleagues from Györ did not help their team much. Amandine Leynaud, who started the game, could not stop any shots, while Silje Solberg made three saves and Laura Glauser added two more. If they were in a better form, the Hungarian side might have won.