Györ secure 200th Champions League win

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 16:27 (8:14)

Lokomotiva were producing their best performance in the first 17 minutes of the match, keeping level with Györ with four nice goals from Tena Petika

the Hungarian side woke up slowly - seven saves at the 58% save efficiency by Silje Solberg were not enough for Györ to catch a break

Solberg went on to have 15 saves by the end of the match, retaining the high 50% save efficiency

a 4:0 run in the 22nd minute turned the tide with Ana Gros, Viktória Gyori-Lukács and Linn Blohm netting

at the start of the second half a double-digit lead was hit and later Estelles Nze Minko's goal for 25:12 put the match to bed and sealed the 200th Champions League win for the Hungarians

on both sides, the top scorers had an eight-goal outing - Ana Gros for Györ and Lokomotiva's Tena Petika

Reaching a milestone

The Hungarian powerhouse have been a constant presence in the EHF Champions League for the past 20 years. Since their first appearance in the 2000/01 season, Györ have cruised to nine finals and lifted five trophies in Europe's top flight.

Beating Lokomotiva 26:17 in round 11 of the competition marked Györ's record-setting 200th win at this level, becoming the first women's team to reach the respective milestone. When you add a +1253 goal difference to the mix, the largest one in the all-time club standings since 1993, it is no surprise Györ is one of the most successful clubs with many stalwarts defending its colours.

Györ's dominance can also be felt by looking over the second and third clubs' number of victories in the Champions League: Buducnost BEMAX stands at 156 wins in 28 seasons, in the same number of appearances third-placed Krim Mercator have had 128 celebrations.